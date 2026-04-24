The Competition Appeal Tribunal has approved an extension of the claim period in the collective action brought by Elizabeth Coll against Google

The claim now includes purchases of apps, digital content and subscriptions in the UK Google Play Store made between 1 October 2015 and 30 January 2026

It alleges Google abused its market dominance, charging developers an unlawfully high 30% commission on digital purchases in the Google Play Store and harming consumers

UK users of the Google Play Store may collectively be entitled to damages of around £1 billion for certain Google Play Store purchases since October 2015

Full trial set to begin in London on 5 October 2026

Ahead of trial, which is set to begin on 5 October 2026, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has approved amendments to the time period covered by collective proceedings brought against Google by class representative Liz Coll. The extended claim period now includes purchases made up to 30 January 2026. Liz Coll said:

"The Tribunal's approval of the claim period extension means that even more consumers affected by the Google Play Store's hidden fees are now represented in the case. With the trial only a few months away, the team is now busy preparing to hold Google to account for leaving millions of people out of pocket, and getting some long overdue consumer justice."

The claim is brought on behalf of around 20 million UK consumers and businesses who purchased apps, digital content or subscriptions within the UK version of Google's Play Store on Android devices where the Play Store was pre-installed. The claim alleges that Google has breached competition law by abusing its dominant position, with the result that UK users of the Play Store were overcharged via Google's excessive 30% commission on such purchases. They may now collectively be entitled to compensation of around £1 billion.

The trial comes amid growing public and political scrutiny of how major technology companies should operate digital marketplaces, and a recent judgment on app store surcharges from the same Tribunal last year.

The Tribunal in Dr Rachael Kent's claim found that Apple breached competition law and overcharged UK consumers in relation to its 30% surcharge in its App Store. That ruling puts Google's Play Store practices firmly in focus, with this case set to test similar issues at trial.

The CAT, a specialist judicial body hearing competition law disputes in the UK, originally authorised Ms Coll's claim in July 2022. It has extended the claim period to 30 January 2026 as part of recent amendments to the claim.

As a result, the claim now covers all eligible purchases made on the Google Play Store between1 October 2015 and 30 January 2026, although this period may be extended further. Following the Tribunal's latest order, class members should note the following:

Individuals or businesses resident in the UK as of 30 January 2026, who made at least one relevant purchase between 19 July 2022 30 January 2026, who fall within the class are automatically included as claimants, but may opt out by 15 May 2026

Individuals or businesses not resident in the UK as of 30 January 2026 who first made a relevant purchase between 19 July 2022 30 January 2026 must opt inby 15 May 2026 to participate in the claim.

If eligible class members do nothing, they will remain part of the claim (if UK-based) and will be bound by the outcome, but will not be able to bring a separate claim in relation to the same issues.

For more details about the claim, including how to receive updates as well as how to opt out or opt in, please visit: https://www.appstoreclaims.co.uk/Google.

Further information for claimants:

The legal claim does not apply to apps providing physical goods or services that will be consumed outside of an app. These include Deliveroo and Uber, which are not required to use Google's payments system or pay Google the disputed 30% commission.

Affected app purchasers, on whose behalf the class action is brought, will not pay costs or fees to participate in this legal action, which is being funded by Vannin Capital, a global litigation funder. The action is insured, which means that class members have no financial risk in relation to the claim.

Liz Coll is represented by Lesley Hannah, Joanna Christoforou, Daniel Hunt and others at law firm Hausfeld Co. LLP, with barristers Ronit Kreisberger KC and Antonia Fitzpatrick from Monckton Chambers, Mark Hoskins KC and Matthew Kennedy from Brick Court Chambers, Gideon Cohen from One Essex Court and Hannah Bernstein from Fountain Court.

Liz Coll is also advised on the claim by a consultative group with expertise and experience in competition and consumer law and payments regulation. This group consists of Sir Gerald Barling, former President of the Competition Appeal Tribunal; Mark O'Keefe, an expert in the payments field for over 20 years and Chris Warner, a Panel Member at the Financial Services Consumer Panel and former Legal Director at the Competition and Markets Authority.

Notes for Editors

About Hausfeld Co. LLP

Hausfeld is a leading international law firm specialising in competition law, with significant expertise in all aspects of collective redress and group claims.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424394640/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

Conal Walsh Richard Seed Joshua Wolff, Palatine Communications

GoogleClaim@palatine-media.com