Building on the momentum of a landmark £18.5 million grant from the UK Government, Altilium, a leader in green processing of battery waste, is opening a strategic investment round on Republic Europe (formerly Seedrs). The funds will be utilised to accelerate the expansion of Altilium's UK-based facilities, including the ACT3 facility in Plymouth and the planned commercial-scale plant in Teesside.
This campaign offers a unique opportunity for both retail and institutional investors to participate in scaling Altilium's proprietary battery-recycling infrastructure, critical to the UK's transition to a self-sustaining electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and energy security.
"At Altilium, we are not just recycling batteries; we are securing the industrial resilience of the UK by creating a domestic supply of critical minerals and reducing reliance on overseas supply chains," says Dr Christian Marston, COO and co-founder of Altilium. "By partnering with Republic Europe, we are democratising access to this high-growth sector, allowing the people who drive the green transition to own a piece of the infrastructure powering it".
Key Investment Highlights:
- Proven Infrastructure: Backed by £18.5M in government funding to scale domestic recycling.
- IP Moat: A robust patent portfolio, including the proprietary EcoCathode and EcoAnode process for producing battery grade materials from scrap.
- Strategic Partnerships: Deep integration with the automotive supply chain and global financial institutions.
- Circular Economy Leader: The only UK company currently providing an end-to-end "mine-to-market" recycling solution.
Investors can register for early access via the below link to ensure they are notified the moment the private investment window opens.
https://europe.republic.com/altilium1/coming-soon
About Altilium
Altilium is a UK-based CleanTech company supporting the global energy transition through the sustainable recycling of lithium-ion batteries. Its proprietary technology recovers over 95% of critical minerals, significantly reducing the environmental impact of EV production.
About Republic Europe
Republic Europe is the infrastructure powering a new model of ownership. It is a leading global online private investing platform that allows all types of investors to invest in businesses they believe in and share in their success.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424425128/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact:
Emily Fitchett
emily.fitchett@republic.com