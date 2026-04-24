Building on the momentum of a landmark £18.5 million grant from the UK Government, Altilium, a leader in green processing of battery waste, is opening a strategic investment round on Republic Europe (formerly Seedrs). The funds will be utilised to accelerate the expansion of Altilium's UK-based facilities, including the ACT3 facility in Plymouth and the planned commercial-scale plant in Teesside.

This campaign offers a unique opportunity for both retail and institutional investors to participate in scaling Altilium's proprietary battery-recycling infrastructure, critical to the UK's transition to a self-sustaining electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and energy security.

"At Altilium, we are not just recycling batteries; we are securing the industrial resilience of the UK by creating a domestic supply of critical minerals and reducing reliance on overseas supply chains," says Dr Christian Marston, COO and co-founder of Altilium. "By partnering with Republic Europe, we are democratising access to this high-growth sector, allowing the people who drive the green transition to own a piece of the infrastructure powering it".

Key Investment Highlights:

Proven Infrastructure: Backed by £18.5M in government funding to scale domestic recycling.

Backed by £18.5M in government funding to scale domestic recycling. IP Moat: A robust patent portfolio, including the proprietary EcoCathode and EcoAnode process for producing battery grade materials from scrap.

A robust patent portfolio, including the proprietary EcoCathode and EcoAnode process for producing battery grade materials from scrap. Strategic Partnerships: Deep integration with the automotive supply chain and global financial institutions.

Deep integration with the automotive supply chain and global financial institutions. Circular Economy Leader: The only UK company currently providing an end-to-end "mine-to-market" recycling solution.

Investors can register for early access via the below link to ensure they are notified the moment the private investment window opens.

https://europe.republic.com/altilium1/coming-soon

About Altilium

Altilium is a UK-based CleanTech company supporting the global energy transition through the sustainable recycling of lithium-ion batteries. Its proprietary technology recovers over 95% of critical minerals, significantly reducing the environmental impact of EV production.

About Republic Europe

Republic Europe is the infrastructure powering a new model of ownership. It is a leading global online private investing platform that allows all types of investors to invest in businesses they believe in and share in their success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424425128/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emily Fitchett

emily.fitchett@republic.com