Gamma Waves, a permanent capital investment company, with the ambition to build an innovative sport-focused platform, launches today. Based in Amsterdam, the company was founded by Andrea Agnelli, Rocco Benetton and Giorgio Chiellini, with the aim of creating new value across:

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Gamma Waves Partners launched today, here is the team, including founders, Andrea Agnelli, Rocco Benetton and Giorgio Chiellini, along with Chief Investment Officer, Kyang Yung

Sport IPs (Intellectual Properties) : assets in globally captivating sectors such as basketball, hockey, cricket, tennis, baseball, rugby, etc., offering unique reach and credibility;

: assets in globally captivating sectors such as basketball, hockey, cricket, tennis, baseball, rugby, etc., offering unique reach and credibility; Sports Tech: high-quality sports technology products that often struggle to scale because, on their own, they lack sufficient incentives and distribution to break through alongside IPs.

Gamma Waves aims to bridge this gap by building a multi-franchise platform and using it, selectively and responsibly, as an accelerator for the growth of the Sports Tech portfolio.

A simple belief underpins this endeavour. The game has changed and the next era of sports will be shaped by those who can connect what has historically lived apart. A simple game became a global product; today it is becoming digital, immersive and personalised, driven by new generations, new formats, and a world in which athletes, creators and communities shape attention every day.

"Sport is one of the few things that people truly feel," said Andrea Agnelli, Founder of Gamma Waves, "but the way people experience it is dramatically changing. Tomorrow's game is unconventional and it needs an unconventional approach. Our ambition is to drive innovation while honouring the legacy and cultural significance of sport. In doing so, we aim to create a virtuous cycle of value across both.

Gamma Waves is deeply rooted in sport and founded on a clear conviction: the most compelling value is created at the intersection of Sports IP and Sports Tech, reshaping how sport is played, consumed and monetised. The firm will take minority stakes in forward-looking competitions, clubs, teams, athletes and emerging formats, while also investing in growth-stage sports-tech companies where adoption is accelerating and impact is measurable: from fan engagement and athlete/team performance to data analytics, AI-automated content production and the connected athlete ecosystem. By linking these investments, Gamma Waves builds a self-reinforcing network: Sports IP-led insight helps select and accelerate technology, and technology, tested, scaled and refined alongside real partners, strengthens IP performance and growth, supported by hands-on execution, aligned incentives, board-level partnership and innovation-driven KPIs.

A different kind of ownership mindset

Gamma Waves will not chase hype cycles. It will build patiently, asset by asset, partnership by partnership, with a long horizon. Investment decisions will be driven by the Chief Investment Officer, Kyang Yung, and selected young talented professionals.

"I am excited to join Andrea, Rocco and Giorgio three highly complementary individuals whose combined legacy across Sports IP is exceptional. Gamma Waves brings together owners, operators and athletes around the same table, which is powerful and rare. As a tech-minded growth investor, I see a unique opportunity to apply disciplined capital allocation, governance and scaling expertise to assets that sit at the very heart of global culture," said Chief Investment Officer, Kyang Yung.

What's next

Following today's launch, Gamma Waves will focus on:

forming long-term partnerships with forward-looking sports franchises and competition operators,

investing in select companies that strengthen how sport is engaged, measured and experienced, and

building an operating platform that helps partners play tomorrow's game today without losing authenticity.

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Contacts:

GAMMA WAVES PARTNERS B.V.

Prinsengracht 769

1017 JZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands

T +31 (0)20 787 1313

www.gammawavespartners.com

Commercial Register No. 99164272