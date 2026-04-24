Approval of All Resolutions

Availability of the Meeting Minutes

Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP):

The Combined General Meeting was held today from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Company's registered office in Changé. All shareholders present or represented, having voted by mail or granted proxy to the Chairman, accounted for 82.30% of the shares comprising the capital and carrying voting rights, and 88.48% of the exercisable voting rights.

The Presiding Officers were as follows:

Chair: Mr. Joël Séché, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Scrutineers: FCPE Séché Croissance, represented by Mr. Manuel Andersen; Mr. Jean-Pierre Vallée-Lambert;

Secretary: Mr. Neil Curtis, Group General Counsel

Mr. Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Baptiste Janiaud, Chief Financial Officer, commented on the key aspects of operations and results for fiscal year 2024, business activity as of March 31, 2026, as well as the outlook for operations and results for the current fiscal year and the objectives through 2026.

The Chairman noted that no written questions had been submitted to the Board of Directors and then opened the floor to shareholders present at the Meeting for a question-and-answer session. No oral questions were asked.

The Chairman proceeded to the voting on the resolutions.

All proposed resolutions were approved, including those regarding the approval of the financial statements and the appropriation of 2025 earnings. In particular, the Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of 1.20 euro, unchanged from last year.

The Meeting also approved the reappointment of Anne-Brigitte Spitzbarth and Nathalie Tarnaud-Laude as Directors1

The results of the votes by resolution and the minutes of the Meeting will be available on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, on the Company's website: www.groupe-seche.com.

Next Event

Consolidated Results as of June 30, 2025: September 9, 2025 after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management-including the most complex and hazardous types-and environmental services, particularly in the event of environmental emergencies. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, decarbonization, and hazard management, and to its cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department, Séché Environnement has been contributing for 40 years to the ecological transition of industries and regions, as well as to the protection of life. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement supports its clients through its subsidiaries located in 9 strategic countries and more than 120 sites worldwide, including some 50 industrial sites in France. With a workforce of approximately 7,400 employees, including about 3,000 in France, Séché Environnement generated €1.152 billion in revenue in 2025, with approximately 36% coming from international operations.

Séché Environnement has been listed on the Euronext Eurolist (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997. The stock is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40, and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

1 The Board of Directors, which met today following the Annual General Meeting, reappointed Ms. Spitzbarth, an independent director, as Chair of the CSR Committee, and Ms. Tarnaud-Laude, an independent director, as a member of the Audit Committee, the Compensation and Nominating Committee, and the CSR Committee.

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Contacts:

SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT

Analyst/Investor Relations

Manuel ANDERSEN Medeia ULUGBEK-KYZY

Director of Investor Relations Investor Relations

m.andersen@groupe-seche.com

m.ulugbekkyzy@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 60 +33 (0)1 53 21 53 89

Media Relations

Anna JAEGY

Director of Communications

a.jaegy@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 53