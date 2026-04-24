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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Jtibot Showcases Autonomous Outdoor Sweeping Innovation at Interclean Amsterdam 2026, Accelerating European Market Expansion

AMSTERDAM, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jtibot, a developer of autonomous outdoor cleaning solutions, concluded a successful showcase at Interclean Amsterdam 2026, highlighting its focus on large-scale, AI-driven sweeping for industrial, municipal, and campus environments.

At Hall 8, Booth 538, Jtibot presented its autonomous outdoor sweeper designed for environments exceeding 10,000 sqm. Positioned between traditional equipment and emerging robotics, the system addresses the growing demand for more efficient and less labor-dependent outdoor cleaning operations.

During the exhibition, Jtibot attracted strong interest from European distributors and facility management professionals seeking scalable solutions for large-area maintenance. The company was also featured in an official media interview at the event, reflecting increasing attention toward autonomous technologies in the cleaning industry.

Jtibot's approach centers on human-machine collaboration. By reducing repetitive manual work while maintaining operational flexibility, its systems support more sustainable and efficient facility management practices. This aligns with broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) priorities, including improved resource efficiency and enhanced working conditions.

Building on its presence at Interclean, Jtibot is currently advancing discussions with multiple European partners for regional distribution and deployment. The company is also in the final stage of a fleet procurement agreement valued at approximately $1.4 million, signaling early commercial traction in large-scale applications scenarios.

"As outdoor environments continue to grow in scale and complexity, automation is becoming essential," said Steven, VP at Jtibot. "Our goal is not to replace people, but to empower them-making operations more efficient and labor more sustainable."

Following Interclean Amsterdam 2026, Jtibot is actively expanding its European partner network and preparing for broader market deployment across key regions, as it accelerates its global commercialization strategy.

About Jtibot
Jtibot specializes in autonomous outdoor sweepers designed for large-scale environments. By combining AI-driven navigation with industrial-grade hardware, the company enables efficient, scalable, and sustainable cleaning operations worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965027/PR_image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jtibot-showcases-autonomous-outdoor-sweeping-innovation-at-interclean-amsterdam-2026-accelerating-european-market-expansion-302752777.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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