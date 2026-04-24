BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

250.15p Capital only (undiluted)

254.28p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.