Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed TPT (TPT) at 10:00 on April 22, 2026 (UTC).





TPT (TPT) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/tpt_usdt

About TPT (TPT)

TPT is a decentralized trade finance platform focused on bridging real-world assets (RWA) with Web3 financial infrastructure. The project enables businesses to tokenize receivables and credit-based assets, unlocking liquidity while providing investors with stable, real-economy-backed yields.

By leveraging blockchain technology, smart contracts, and automated processes, TPT aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in global trade finance. Built on scalable networks such as Polygon, the platform is designed to connect traditional commerce with decentralized systems and create a more efficient global financing network.

Tokenomics

Token Name: TPT



Token Symbol: TPT



Token Type: Utility



Total Supply: 500,000,000 TPT



Blockchain: Polygon





Token Utility

TPT is the native utility token of the TPT Protocol. It powers platform operations, aligns incentives across participants, and will enable decentralized governance as the protocol matures.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Ecosystem & Rewards 45% Treasury 20% Marketing & Partnerships 15.12% Team 10% Advisors 7.8% Liquidity 2% Private Investors 0.08%

Roadmap

Q1-Q2 2026 - Invoice Marketplace

Q1 2026: Development

Invoice verification system development (In progress)

Investor dashboard and marketplace UI (In progress)

Settlement automation (In progress)

Smart contract audits (Completed)

Q2 2026: Launch

Testnet launch with pilot partners

Security audit completion

Mainnet launch

First invoices funded

Q3-Q4 2026 - Supply Chain Finance

Q3 2026: Partnerships & Design

Enterprise partnership development

ERP integration framework

Purchase order verification system

Q4 2026: Development & Launch

Smart contract development

Pilot program with anchor partners

Public launch

2027 - Trade Finance & Expansion

H1 2027:Trade Finance Design

Trade finance platform design

Letter of credit replacement product

Partner bank integrations

H2 2027: Development & Launch

Trade finance smart contracts

Documentary verification system

Pilot with trade partners

Beyond 2027

Platform Expansion

Multi-chain Deployment

Additional Asset Classes

Geographic Expansion

Institutional Products

Managed Pools

Tranched Products

Custom Mandates

Full Decentralization

DAO Transition

Community Ownership

Open Protocol

Learn More About TPT(TPT)

Website: https://tripleplusglobal.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/tripleplus_tpt

Twitter: https://x.com/tripleplus_tpt

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294114

Source: LBank