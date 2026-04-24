Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed TPT (TPT) at 10:00 on April 22, 2026 (UTC).
TPT (TPT) Listing Banner
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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/tpt_usdt
About TPT (TPT)
TPT is a decentralized trade finance platform focused on bridging real-world assets (RWA) with Web3 financial infrastructure. The project enables businesses to tokenize receivables and credit-based assets, unlocking liquidity while providing investors with stable, real-economy-backed yields.
By leveraging blockchain technology, smart contracts, and automated processes, TPT aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in global trade finance. Built on scalable networks such as Polygon, the platform is designed to connect traditional commerce with decentralized systems and create a more efficient global financing network.
Tokenomics
Token Name: TPT
Token Symbol: TPT
Token Type: Utility
Total Supply: 500,000,000 TPT
Blockchain: Polygon
Token Utility
TPT is the native utility token of the TPT Protocol. It powers platform operations, aligns incentives across participants, and will enable decentralized governance as the protocol matures.
Allocation Breakdown:
|Category
|Percentage
|Ecosystem & Rewards
|45%
|Treasury
|20%
|Marketing & Partnerships
|15.12%
|Team
|10%
|Advisors
|7.8%
|Liquidity
|2%
|Private Investors
|0.08%
Roadmap
Q1-Q2 2026 - Invoice Marketplace
Q1 2026: Development
- Invoice verification system development (In progress)
- Investor dashboard and marketplace UI (In progress)
- Settlement automation (In progress)
- Smart contract audits (Completed)
Q2 2026: Launch
- Testnet launch with pilot partners
- Security audit completion
- Mainnet launch
- First invoices funded
Q3-Q4 2026 - Supply Chain Finance
Q3 2026: Partnerships & Design
- Enterprise partnership development
- ERP integration framework
- Purchase order verification system
Q4 2026: Development & Launch
- Smart contract development
- Pilot program with anchor partners
- Public launch
2027 - Trade Finance & Expansion
H1 2027:Trade Finance Design
- Trade finance platform design
- Letter of credit replacement product
- Partner bank integrations
H2 2027: Development & Launch
- Trade finance smart contracts
- Documentary verification system
- Pilot with trade partners
Beyond 2027
Platform Expansion
- Multi-chain Deployment
- Additional Asset Classes
- Geographic Expansion
Institutional Products
- Managed Pools
- Tranched Products
- Custom Mandates
Full Decentralization
- DAO Transition
- Community Ownership
- Open Protocol
Learn More About TPT(TPT)
Website: https://tripleplusglobal.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/tripleplus_tpt
Twitter: https://x.com/tripleplus_tpt
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website: https://www.lbank.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange
Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank
For media requests, please contact:
Email: press@lbank.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294114
Source: LBank