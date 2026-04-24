ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: ProLogium Wins Edison Award for the Third Time

Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Technology Earns Global Recognition Again

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 16, the Edison Awards, widely regarded as the "Oscars of Innovation", held its annual gala in Fort Myers, Florida, USA. On this global stage where leading technology companies showcase their R&D excellence, ProLogium was honored with a Gold Award in the Battery Materials & Manufacturing category under Material Science for its proprietary Gen 4 Technology - Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Ceramic Battery.

This marks ProLogium's third Edison Award, reaffirming international recognition of its continued innovation in next-generation solid-state batteries, from safety mechanisms and material systems to manufacturing platforms. It further validates that ProLogium's battery platform, built on a superfluidized all-inorganic electrolyte, all ceramic separator, and 100% silicon anode, is advancing solid-state batteries toward industrialization with an optimal balance of safety, performance, cost, and manufacturability.

3rd Recognition Highlights a Continuous Technology Roadmap

This latest recognition represents a sustained evolution of ProLogium's technology roadmap. Following its 2021 award for the Active Safety Mechanism (ASM) material, ProLogium has continuously advanced both materials and cell architecture. Between 2022 and 2024, ProLogium completed the synthesis and development of an ASM-embedded all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte. From 2024 to 2025, it achieved a breakthrough in superfluidization technology, enabling excellent interfacial contact and electrical performance without external pressure.

From ASM stabilizing cathode and anode active materials and eliminating flammable organic materials, to resolving interfacial challenges, significantly enhancing ionic conductivity to 5-6 times that of sulfide and liquid electrolytes, and overcoming low-temperature conductivity and manufacturability barriers, this technology pathway is steadily advancing next-generation solid-state batteries from material innovation toward engineering validation and industrial deployment. This progression also makes ProLogium's third Edison Award recognition more directly connected to its commercialization journey.

Three Key Breakthroughs in Gen 4 Technology with Verifiable Performance

1. Interfacial stability and high conductivity without external pressure

Electrolyte performance depends on both high ionic conductivity and high ionic transference number. ProLogium's superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte achieves a near-unity transference number (~100%) comparable to solid sulfide electrolytes, while delivering ionic conductivity of 57 mS/cm, over 5x higher than conventional liquid and solid sulfide electrolytes (10-12 mS/cm).

This outstanding performance is achieved without external pressure, enabled by the non-Newtonian fluid behavior of superfluidized electrolyte. In contrast to mainstream solid sulfide batteries that rely on substantial external pressure to sustain performance & interfacial stability, our ProLogium's Gen 4 technology operates effectively under pressure-free conditions. By integrating the best attributes of liquid and solid systems, ProLogium unlocks decisive advantages in energy density, design flexibility and cost efficiency.

2. High energy density, fast charging, and low-temperature performance simultaneously achieved

The battery delivers 860 Wh/L volumetric energy density, supports 60-80% charge in 4-6 minutes, and maintains 90% performance efficiency at -20°C comparable to room temperature. These metrics directly address the core electrification challenges of range, charging efficiency, and low-temperature durability.

3. Dual-function electrolyte integrates safety and battery performance

A key differentiator of ProLogium's battery platform is its dual-function electrolyte. The material is intrinsically non-flammable and can release ASM in situ under high temperature and voltage conditions, passivating cathode and anode active materials and eliminating thermal chain reactions to prevent thermal runaway.

This fundamental safety platform supports the use of high-energy density active materials, delivering cell energy density of 860-940 Wh/L without increasing risk of thermal runaway.

Balancing Safety, Performance, Cost, and Manufacturability

The challenge of commercializing solid-state batteries lies not in maximizing a single parameter, but in achieving multiple conditions simultaneously. ProLogium's superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic battery integrates intrinsic and active safety, combining a non-flammable electrolyte with ASM to eliminate the root causes of battery fires, while supporting 94% high-nickel cathode and 100% silicon anode. Importantly, this performance is not achieved through costly materials or complex processes. The electrolyte contains no rare materials, is recyclable, and can be produced using industrial-grade (98.5%) raw materials refined via superfluid processing to battery-grade (99.9%) purity, bringing BOM costs close to those of conventional liquid and organic electrolytes. Manufacturing can also reduce 30-40% of process steps and 60-70% of dry room requirements, lowering CAPEX/OPEX and accelerating mass production readiness.

From EVs to Aerospace and Energy Storage, Expanding the Real-World Applications of Energy Transition

This technology platform is now advancing into applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, and aerospace, with further extensions to aircraft, eVTOL, maritime, humanoid robots, and large-scale energy storage systems.

Its impact goes beyond improving individual product performance, it addresses key industry challenges such as range anxiety, low-temperature degradation, slow charging, and thermal runaway risks. By advancing safety, durability, and manufacturability simultaneously, it enables faster deployment of low-carbon solutions across transportation, industry, and energy systems.

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, stated:

"Winning the Edison Award for the third time, and receiving another Gold Award, is a strong recognition of our long-term commitment to next-generation battery technology. For us, the value of innovation lies not only in advancing performance metrics, but in building a reliable, scalable, and sustainable path to industrialization. ProLogium will continue to develop safer, more efficient, and highly manufacturable technology platforms to support the global transition of transportation, industry, and energy systems."

sam@prologium.com