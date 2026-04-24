Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported a Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $32.5 million, or $0.85 per share at December 31, 2025.

Q4 and Year End 2025 Financial Highlights (Audited)

Net Asset Value: $32.5 million or $0.85 per share (2024 - $20.3 million or $0.80 per share);

Realized Investment Gains: $1.6 million in net realized gains for the year ended December 31, 2025, equivalent to $0.12 per share (2024 $0.1 million or $0.01 per share);

Realized Digital Asset Gains: $1.5 million in net realized gains for the year ended December 31, 2025, equivalent to $0.04 per share;

Earnings Per Share: $0.10 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 (2024 - $0.18)

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.7 million as at December 31, 2025 (2024 - $1.7 million)

Performance Drivers: The change in NAV during the fourth quarter reflects portfolio activity, including the realization of gains on certain investments and digital assets, alongside short term valuation movements across the investment portfolio during a period of broader market volatility and year end rebalancing activity.

Active Portfolio Management: The Company continued its portfolio optimization efforts by realizing gains on investments that had reached their targeted upside and exiting underperforming holdings.

"Our audited results for 2025 reflect continued execution of our portfolio management and capital deployment strategy," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "During the year, we realized gains across a number of investments and digital assets while continuing to reposition the portfolio. We remain focused on maintaining exposure to high quality opportunities while navigating evolving market conditions."

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Financial Results

The financial figures presented in this release are derived from the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. Readers are advised to review the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which have been filed on SEDAR+.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

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CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Torrent Capital Ltd.