Published in the French Official Journal on April 22, a new decree aims to speed up the handling of appeals against strategic environmental projects, particularly in the renewable energy sector. It introduces direct access to administrative courts of appeal and tightens rules on deadlines and procedures for challenging projects. France On April 22, the French government published a new decree in the Official Journal aimed at simplifying litigation procedures in environmental matters related to the permitting of large-scale renewable energy projects. The decree seeks to shorten the overall processing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...