"Hunan Opportunities" was successfully held on April 21, 2026 at the "Invest in China" pavilion of this year's Hannover Messe, attracting over 100 participants to explore how Hunan's new advantages in opening-up can drive international industrial cooperation.

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Liu Delin, Director of the Port Administration Office of Hunan Provincial People's Government, delivers a speech at the event.

Jointly organized by the Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce and the Investment Promotion Agency of China's Ministry of Commerce, and hosted by the China International Investment Promotion Center (Germany), the event introduced Hunan's industrial strengths and investment environment to European stakeholders through a combination of exhibition, thematic presentations and business exchanges, with a focus on advanced manufacturing, electronic information, new energy and new materials.

Lin Dong, Consul General of China in Hamburg, said China-Germany economic ties remain strong and highlighted China's continued commitment to high-level opening-up. He encouraged European companies to expand cooperation and tap into opportunities arising from China's high-quality development.

Liu Delin, Director of the Port Administration Office of Hunan Provincial People's Government, underscored Hunan's strategic location along the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, its solid manufacturing base and growing innovation capacity. He noted that the province is accelerating efforts to become a national hub for advanced manufacturing and technological innovation, while enhancing its role as a key inland gateway for opening-up.

Hannover Messe 2026 highlights the key forces shaping tomorrow's industry AI robotics, digital transformation, and hydrogen-based energy solutions all under this year's guiding motto "Think Tech Forward."

Aligned with this, "Hunan Opportunities" speakers, including representatives from SAP and TÜV SÜD, focused on trends in industrial artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Furthermore, several Hunan-based companies like Zhongke Yungu Technology Co., Ltd., CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co., Ltd., and Hunan Meicheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. showcased their latest technologies and solutions, including innovations in embodied intelligence operating systems and humanoid robotics, energy storage and hydrogen technologies, and advanced electronic ceramic components. Participating firms engaged with European counterparts on potential collaboration in industrial applications, technology integration and future partnerships, laying the groundwork for follow-up projects.

Meanwhile, Qing Xiaoying, Vice President of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Hunan Sub-council, highlighted opportunities in sectors including construction machinery, rail transit, aerospace and new energy, while Xiangyin County outlined its local investment environment.

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