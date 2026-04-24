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WKN: A0YHDF | ISIN: US1703861062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.04.26 | 21:58
30,210 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 13:30 Uhr
130 Leser
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ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

SPARTA, Mich., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,704,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $13,867,000 and net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.91 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.92 and diluted loss per share of $1.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, declined by $30.9 million or an annualized 4.2% during the first quarter of 2026 and grew by $9.5 million or 0.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026.
  • Net Interest Margin increased to 3.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 3.59% for the three months ended December 31, 2025.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits grew by $68.9 million or an annualized 7.9% during the first quarter of 2026. This increase is a combination of organic deposit growth and some seasonality in municipal deposits.
  • Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025. Notably, 0.61% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration.

"ChoiceOne delivered solid first-quarter performance, driven by strong net interest income, continued balance-sheet and expense discipline, and stable credit quality. Our loan pipeline looks strong as we continue to grow organically through deep customer relationships and executing on our strategic priorities across Michigan," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,704,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $13,867,000 and net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.91 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.92 and diluted loss per share of $1.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $4.4 billion, an increase of $89.2 million compared to March 31, 2025. The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to growth in securities and warehouse mortgage advances. This was partially offset by a reduction in the cash balance of $55.2 million during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026. Interest rates and balances on warehouse mortgage advances fluctuate with the national mortgage market and are short term in nature.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, declined by $30.9 million or an annualized 4.2% during the first quarter of 2026 and grew by $9.5 million or 0.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026. Loan interest income increased $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and decreased $975,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 is partially due to a decline in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 includes $2.7 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 26 and 29 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively. Of the amount recognized in the first quarter of 2026, $2.1 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $597,000 resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $5.8 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $50.4 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $68.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025. This increase is a combination of organic deposit growth and some seasonality in municipal deposits. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $20.4 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025. This decrease is primarily related to runoff of higher cost municipal CDs acquired in the Merger, partially offset by organic growth in other categories. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. As of March 31, 2026, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $185.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.81%, with $165.0 million due within 12 months. At March 31, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.1 billion or 30.7% of deposits at March 31, 2026.

In the three months ended March 31, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits declined 3 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025 and declined 5 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The annualized cost of funds decreased by 13 basis points, from 1.86% to 1.73% in the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in higher cost local and brokered CDs. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $9,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, despite a $32.2 million increase in the average balance borrowed, due to a reduction in rates. In the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025, annualized cost of funds decreased 6 basis points from 1.79% to 1.73% due to the reductions in federal funds rate during the fourth quarter of 2025. With ChoiceOne's already low cost of deposits and market conditions, additional reductions in the federal funds rate may not immediately result in a further reduction in cost of deposits.

There was no provision for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2026, due to a decline in loan balances and only $53,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.19% on March 31, 2026 compared to 1.18% on December 31, 2025. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025. Notably, 0.61% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. During the first quarter of 2026, ChoiceOne exited $351.0 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with an average coupon of approximately 3.12%. This resulted in a small gain that was applied to the basis of the hedged bonds and a $4.6 million realized gain that will be amortized into interest expense over approximately six years. After evaluating multiple rate scenarios, we determined that our interest rate risk profile and overall balance sheet flexibility are improved without the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, and we believe this action better aligns our interest rate posture with long-term value creation for shareholders. Following this exit, the asset sensitivity of the bank is reduced and balance sheet derivatives are no longer a significant percentage of assets. ChoiceOne has approximately $29.0 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a weighted average coupon of 3.52%. These swaps were entered into in the third quarter of 2025 to hedge interest rate risk on newly purchased agency mortgage backed securities.

At March 31, 2026, shareholders' equity was $470.0 million, an increase from $427.1 million on March 31, 2025. ChoiceOne repurchased 25,116 shares of stock for a net cost of $775,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 50,000 shares of stock for a net cost of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2026 under our existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase plan has 300,272 shares remaining to purchase as of March 31, 2026. The repurchase reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 11.9% on March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income declined by $282,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. This decline was partly driven by lower interchange income and lower gains on sales of loans, which are both affected by seasonality. Noninterest income also declined in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 due to losses on the sales of securities. These declines were offset by an increase from the change in market value of equity securities during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Noninterest income increased by $893,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase was partly driven by higher customer service charges and interchange income, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger. Insurance and investment commissions income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. These increases were offset by the aforementioned loss on sales of securities in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense increased by $427,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. The increase was due to higher FDIC insurance costs, professional fees, and other expenses including Michigan state taxes, offset by lower salaries and benefits costs. Noninterest expense declined by $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decline was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, offset by higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment expense and intangible amortization expense in the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. ChoiceOne will continue to invest in its talented staff, technology and footprint while prioritizing operational efficiency and disciplined investment. ChoiceOne has secured a location in Troy, MI and expects to open a full service branch and lending office later in 2026. We believe this new office will help us continue our strong growth in an attractive market.

ChoiceOne's first-quarter 2026 tax expense was reduced by $200,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in 2026 to reduce tax expense.

"We ended the first quarter with solid capital and liquidity and an efficient funding mix, keeping us well positioned to support clients and create long-term value," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "As we progress through 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, strengthening customer relationships, and executing on opportunities across our markets."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


March 31,
2026



December 31,
2025



March 31,
2025

Cash and cash equivalents


$

84,218



$

87,988



$

139,421

Equity securities, at fair value



9,425




9,353




9,328

Securities Held to Maturity



384,339




385,193




394,434

Securities Available for Sale



573,531




554,420




480,650

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562




18,562




18,562

Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,554




12,554




12,357

Loans held for sale



9,976




7,185




3,941

Mortgage warehouse advances



51,187




58,987




2,393

Core loans



2,932,110




2,963,047




2,922,562

Total loans held for investment



2,983,297




3,022,034




2,924,955

Allowance for credit losses



(35,496)




(35,550)




(34,567)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,947,801




2,986,484




2,890,388

Premises and equipment



48,670




48,110




44,284

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



86,305




74,798




73,765

Goodwill



129,854




129,854




126,730

Intangible assets



29,464




31,149




35,153

Other assets



59,866




64,901




76,378










Total Assets


$

4,394,565



$

4,410,551



$

4,305,391










Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

912,845



$

907,007



$

912,033

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,428,338




1,364,887




1,406,660

Savings deposits



624,084




607,045




602,337

Certificates of deposit



598,743




616,180




663,404

Brokered deposits



103,381




104,906




67,295

Borrowings



184,819




264,788




137,330

Subordinated debentures



48,552




48,460




48,186

Other liabilities



23,802




31,925




41,078










Total Liabilities



3,924,564




3,945,198




3,878,323










Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,960,200 at March 31, 2026, 15,000,939 at
December 31, 2025, and 14,975,034 at March 31, 2025.



397,498




398,386




398,075

Retained earnings



112,008




102,641




73,316

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(39,505)




(35,674)




(44,323)

Shareholders' Equity



470,001




465,353




427,068










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

4,394,565



$

4,410,551



$

4,305,391

Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



2026



2025



2025

Interest income









Loans, including fees


$

45,642



$

46,617



$

32,641

Securities:









Taxable



5,492




5,663




4,730

Tax exempt



1,451




1,402




1,409

Other



690




694




1,179

Total interest income



53,275




54,376




39,959










Interest expense









Deposits



13,745




14,127




10,716

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,182




2,564




2,052

Other



706




845




880

Total interest expense



16,633




17,536




13,648










Net interest income



36,642




36,840




26,311

Provision for credit losses on loans



-




1,100




13,163

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



-




(300)




-

Net Provision for credit losses expense



-




800




13,163

Net interest income after provision



36,642




36,040




13,148










Noninterest income









Customer service charges



1,656




1,683




1,181

Interchange income



1,892




2,086




1,509

Insurance and investment commissions



551




592




295

Gains on sales of loans



408




511




444

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



(203)




-




-

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



9




(200)




10

Earnings on life insurance policies



584




567




389

Trust income



692




689




506

Change in market value of equity securities



26




(197)




107

Other



200




366




481

Total noninterest income



5,815




6,097




4,922










Noninterest expense









Salaries and benefits



14,062




14,559




10,320

Occupancy and equipment



2,591




2,469




1,719

Data processing



2,290




2,374




1,999

Communication



555




576




380

Professional fees



982




784




697

Supplies and postage



335




291




244

Advertising and promotional



264




258




256

Intangible amortization



1,685




1,683




680

FDIC insurance



570




475




455

Merger related expenses



-




-




17,203

Other



2,442




1,880




1,712

Total noninterest expense



25,776




25,349




35,665










Income (loss) before income tax



16,681




16,788




(17,595)

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,977




2,921




(3,689)










Net income (loss)


$

13,704



$

13,867



$

(13,906)










Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

0.91



$

0.92



$

(1.30)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

0.91



$

0.92



$

(1.29)

Dividends declared per share


$

0.29



$

0.29



$

0.28

Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,
2026



Three Months Ended December 31,
2025



Three Months Ended March 31,
2025













(Dollars in thousands)

Average









Average









Average










Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:




























Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

2,979,652



$

45,661




6.21


%

$

2,961,133



$

46,635




6.25


%

$

2,019,643



$

32,666




6.56


%

Taxable securities (2)


755,718




5,492




2.95




750,256




5,663




2.99




689,891




4,730




2.78



Nontaxable securities (1)


281,295




1,837




2.65




285,782




1,776




2.47




288,878




1,783




2.50



Other


74,803




690




3.74




69,056




694




3.99




115,091




1,179




4.15



Interest-earning assets


4,091,468




53,680




5.32




4,066,227




54,768




5.34




3,113,503




40,358




5.26



Noninterest-earning assets


313,152










309,300










206,088









Total assets

$

4,404,620









$

4,375,527









$

3,319,591





































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:




























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

1,404,153



$

6,282




1.81


%

$

1,343,600



$

6,352




1.88


%

$

1,111,903



$

4,420




1.61


%

Savings deposits


613,837




1,379




0.91




596,010




1,252




0.83




431,192




883




0.83



Certificates of deposit


598,616




5,099




3.45




613,387




5,502




3.56




487,448




4,950




4.12



Brokered deposit


100,175




985




3.99




100,133




1,021




4.05




45,553




463




4.12



Borrowings


226,192




2,182




3.91




255,978




2,663




4.13




193,961




2,191




4.58



Subordinated debentures


48,503




661




5.53




48,411




681




5.58




40,182




518




5.23



Other


4,871




45




3.75




6,311




65




4.09




20,553




223




4.41



Interest-bearing liabilities


2,996,347




16,633




2.25




2,963,830




17,536




2.35




2,330,792




13,648




2.37



Demand deposits


907,453










925,414










651,424









Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities


30,425










26,860










34,838









Total liabilities


3,934,225










3,916,104










3,017,054









Shareholders' equity


470,395










459,423










302,537









Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

4,404,620









$

4,375,527









$

3,319,591





































Net interest income (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)




$

37,047








$

37,232








$

26,710


































Net interest margin (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)








3.67


%








3.63


%








3.48


%


(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $27.5 million, $22.2 million, and $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $2.7 million, $3.1 million and $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



2026



2025



2025

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









Net income (loss)


$

13,704



$

13,867



$

(13,906)










Merger related expenses, net of tax



-




-




13,753

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



-




-




9,463

Adjusted net income


$

13,704



$

13,867



$

9,310










Weighted average number of shares



14,990,017




15,015,486




10,676,068

Diluted average shares outstanding



15,041,910




15,065,937




10,740,077

Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

0.91



$

0.92



$

(1.30)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

0.91



$

0.92



$

(1.29)

Adjusted basic earnings per share


$

0.91



$

0.92



$

0.87

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$

0.91



$

0.92



$

0.86



(1)

Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Quarterly

Earnings


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)















Net interest income


$

36,642



$

36,840



$

37,597



$

36,322



$

26,311

Net provision expense



-




800




200




650




13,163

Noninterest income



5,815




6,097




7,144




6,503




4,922

Noninterest expense



25,776




25,349




26,215




25,506




35,665

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



16,681




16,788




18,326




16,669




(17,595)

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,977




2,921




3,645




3,135




(3,689)

Net income (loss)



13,704




13,867




14,681




13,534




(13,906)

Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.91




0.92




0.98




0.90




(1.30)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.91




0.92




0.97




0.90




(1.29)

Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)



0.91




0.92




0.98




0.91




0.87

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)



0.91




0.92




0.97




0.91




0.86

End of period balances


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands)















Gross loans


$

2,993,273



$

3,029,219



$

2,916,251



$

2,928,431



$

2,928,896

Loans held for sale (1)



9,976




7,185




6,323




7,639




3,941

Mortgage warehouse advances (2)



51,187




58,987




2,483




3,033




2,393

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
above)



2,932,110




2,963,047




2,907,445




2,917,759




2,922,562

Allowance for credit losses



35,496




35,550




34,754




34,798




34,567

Securities available for sale



573,531




554,420




544,023




479,426




480,650

Securities held to maturity



384,339




385,193




388,517




390,457




394,434

Other interest-earning assets



76,229




74,857




79,677




110,206




110,605

Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,027,372




4,043,689




3,928,468




3,908,520




3,914,585

Total assets



4,394,565




4,410,551




4,296,902




4,310,252




4,305,391

Noninterest-bearing deposits



912,845




907,007




903,925




943,873




912,033

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,428,338




1,364,887




1,395,724




1,322,336




1,406,660

Savings deposits



624,084




607,045




588,798




595,981




602,337

Certificates of deposit



598,743




616,180




605,912




624,209




663,404

Brokered deposits



103,381




104,906




72,672




106,225




67,295

Total deposits



3,667,391




3,600,025




3,567,031




3,592,624




3,651,729

Deposits excluding brokered



3,564,010




3,495,119




3,494,359




3,486,399




3,584,434

Total subordinated debt



48,552




48,460




48,368




48,277




48,186

Total borrowed funds



184,819




264,788




197,752




198,428




137,330

Other interest-bearing liabilities



1




7,689




7,695




8,529




13,420

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,987,918




3,013,955




2,916,921




2,903,985




2,938,632

Shareholders' equity



470,001




465,353




449,615




431,761




427,068

Average Balances


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands)















Loans


$

2,979,652



$

2,961,133



$

2,927,878



$

2,936,168



$

2,019,643

Securities



1,037,013




1,036,038




990,319




984,607




978,769

Other interest-earning assets



74,803




69,056




79,365




63,416




115,091

Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,091,468




4,066,227




3,997,562




3,984,191




3,113,503

Total assets



4,404,620




4,375,527




4,308,289




4,298,513




3,319,591

Noninterest-bearing deposits



907,453




925,414




930,346




915,637




651,424

Interest-bearing deposits



2,616,606




2,552,997




2,583,166




2,573,927




2,030,543

Brokered deposits



100,175




100,133




91,735




120,720




45,553

Total deposits



3,624,234




3,578,544




3,605,247




3,610,284




2,727,520

Total subordinated debt



48,503




48,411




48,663




48,971




40,182

Total borrowed funds



226,192




255,978




179,122




169,257




193,961

Other interest-bearing liabilities



4,871




6,311




8,550




11,763




20,553

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,996,347




2,963,830




2,911,236




2,924,638




2,330,792

Shareholders' equity



470,395




459,423




438,449




427,543




302,537

Loan Breakout (in thousands)


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.

Agricultural


$

47,840



$

56,218



$

51,183



$

47,273



$

48,165

Commercial and Industrial



369,425




352,556




352,876




351,367




345,138

Commercial Real Estate



1,745,410




1,780,396




1,728,774




1,743,541




1,757,599

Consumer



23,180




26,701




27,328




29,741




30,932

Construction Real Estate



20,897




19,139




18,440




21,508




18,067

Residential Real Estate



725,358




728,037




728,844




724,329




722,661

Mortgage Warehouse Advances



51,187




58,987




2,483




3,033




2,393

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)


$

2,983,297



$

3,022,034



$

2,909,928



$

2,920,792



$

2,924,955
















Allowance for credit losses



35,496




35,550




34,754




34,798




34,567
















Net loans


$

2,947,801



$

2,986,484



$

2,875,174



$

2,885,994



$

2,890,388

Performance Ratios


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.


















Annualized return on average assets



1.24

%



1.27

%



1.36

%



1.26

%



-1.68

%

Annualized return on average equity



11.65

%



12.07

%



13.39

%



12.66

%



-18.39

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity



15.95

%



16.66

%



19.08

%



18.26

%



-27.97

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.63

%



3.59

%



3.73

%



3.66

%



3.43

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.67

%



3.63

%



3.77

%



3.70

%



3.48

%

Efficiency ratio



55.99

%



54.12

%



54.76

%



55.32

%



111.01

%

Annualized cost of funds



1.73

%



1.79

%



1.77

%



1.84

%



1.86

%

Annualized cost of deposits



1.54

%



1.57

%



1.57

%



1.65

%



1.59

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.25

%



2.35

%



2.33

%



2.41

%



2.37

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.70

%



10.55

%



10.46

%



10.02

%



9.91

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.34

%



7.16

%



7.04

%



6.54

%



6.40

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.34

%



2.32

%



2.43

%



2.37

%



4.30

%

Loan to deposit



81.62

%



84.14

%



81.76

%



81.51

%



80.21

%

Full-time equivalent employees



561




569




573




571




605


Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial
Services Inc.


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.2

%



12.7

%



13.0

%



12.4

%



12.0

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.6

%



10.2

%



10.3

%



9.8

%



9.4

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.1

%



10.7

%



10.9

%



10.4

%



10.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.6

%



8.5

%



8.5

%



8.2

%



10.4

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.3

%



8.1

%



8.2

%



7.9

%



7.6

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital



262.9

%



279.0

%



275.2

%



288.2

%



302.0

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.9

%



12.5

%



12.8

%



12.4

%



11.9

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8

%



11.4

%



11.7

%



11.3

%



10.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8

%



11.4

%



11.7

%



11.3

%



10.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.2

%



9.1

%



9.1

%



8.9

%



11.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.9

%



8.7

%



8.8

%



8.6

%



8.3

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital



268.9

%



284.4

%



280.0

%



290.6

%



303.9

%

Asset Quality


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

53



$

305



$

244



$

418



$

72


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans



0.01

%



0.04

%



0.03

%



0.06

%



0.01

%

Allowance for credit losses


$

35,496



$

35,550



$

34,754



$

34,798



$

34,567


Unfunded commitment liability


$

1,347



$

1,347



$

1,647



$

1,647



$

1,647


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.19

%



1.18

%



1.19

%



1.19

%



1.18

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.23

%



1.22

%



1.25

%



1.25

%



1.24

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

27,892



$

27,058



$

17,365



$

16,854



$

16,789


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

30,177



$

29,582



$

19,940



$

19,296



$

19,154


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



1.01

%



0.98

%



0.69

%



0.66

%



0.65

%

Non Accrual classified as PCD


$

18,210



$

19,007



$

11,393



$

12,017



$

12,891


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
attributed to PCD



0.61

%



0.63

%



0.39

%



0.41

%



0.44

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.69

%



0.67

%



0.46

%



0.45

%



0.44

%

Other Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)


NON-GAAP Reconciliation


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.


Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

37,047



$

37,232



$

37,994



$

36,711



$

26,710


Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.67

%



3.63

%



3.77

%



3.70

%



3.48

%

















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

37,047



$

37,232



$

37,994



$

36,711



$

26,710


















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(405)




(392)




(397)




(389)




(399)


















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

36,642



$

36,840



$

37,597



$

36,322



$

26,311


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.63

%



3.59

%



3.73

%



3.66

%



3.43

%

(dollars in thousands)


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.


Total assets


$

4,394,565



$

4,410,551



$

4,296,902



$

4,310,252



$

4,305,391


Less: goodwill



129,854




129,854




126,730




126,730




126,730


Less: core deposit intangible



29,464




31,149




31,694




33,421




35,153


Tangible assets


$

4,235,247



$

4,249,548



$

4,138,478



$

4,150,101



$

4,143,508


















Total equity


$

470,001



$

465,353



$

449,615



$

431,761



$

427,068


Less: goodwill



129,854




129,854




126,730




126,730




126,730


Less: core deposit intangible



29,464




31,149




31,694




33,421




35,153


Tangible common equity


$

310,683



$

304,350



$

291,191



$

271,610



$

265,185


Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.34

%



7.16

%



7.04

%



6.54

%



6.40

%

(dollars in thousands)


2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.


Net income


$

13,704



$

13,867



$

14,681



$

13,534



$

(13,906)


Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,331




1,330




1,365




1,369




537


Adjusted net income


$

12,373



$

12,537



$

13,316



$

12,165



$

(14,443)


















Average shareholders' equity


$

470,395



$

459,423



$

438,449



$

427,543



$

302,537


Less: average goodwill



129,854




127,308




126,730




126,730




83,030


Less: average core deposit intangible



30,319




31,092




32,599




34,356




12,983


Average tangible common equity


$

310,222



$

301,023



$

279,120



$

266,457



$

206,524


















Return on average tangible common equity



15.95

%



16.66

%



19.08

%



18.26

%



-27.97

%

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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