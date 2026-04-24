ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

SPARTA, Mich., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,704,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $13,867,000 and net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.91 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.92 and diluted loss per share of $1.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, declined by $30.9 million or an annualized 4.2% during the first quarter of 2026 and grew by $9.5 million or 0.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026.

Net Interest Margin increased to 3.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 3.59% for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits grew by $68.9 million or an annualized 7.9% during the first quarter of 2026. This increase is a combination of organic deposit growth and some seasonality in municipal deposits.

Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025. Notably, 0.61% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration.

"ChoiceOne delivered solid first-quarter performance, driven by strong net interest income, continued balance-sheet and expense discipline, and stable credit quality. Our loan pipeline looks strong as we continue to grow organically through deep customer relationships and executing on our strategic priorities across Michigan," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,704,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $13,867,000 and net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.91 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.92 and diluted loss per share of $1.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $4.4 billion, an increase of $89.2 million compared to March 31, 2025. The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to growth in securities and warehouse mortgage advances. This was partially offset by a reduction in the cash balance of $55.2 million during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026. Interest rates and balances on warehouse mortgage advances fluctuate with the national mortgage market and are short term in nature.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, declined by $30.9 million or an annualized 4.2% during the first quarter of 2026 and grew by $9.5 million or 0.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026. Loan interest income increased $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and decreased $975,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 is partially due to a decline in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 includes $2.7 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 26 and 29 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively. Of the amount recognized in the first quarter of 2026, $2.1 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $597,000 resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $5.8 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $50.4 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $68.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025. This increase is a combination of organic deposit growth and some seasonality in municipal deposits. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $20.4 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025. This decrease is primarily related to runoff of higher cost municipal CDs acquired in the Merger, partially offset by organic growth in other categories. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. As of March 31, 2026, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $185.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.81%, with $165.0 million due within 12 months. At March 31, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.1 billion or 30.7% of deposits at March 31, 2026.

In the three months ended March 31, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits declined 3 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025 and declined 5 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The annualized cost of funds decreased by 13 basis points, from 1.86% to 1.73% in the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in higher cost local and brokered CDs. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $9,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, despite a $32.2 million increase in the average balance borrowed, due to a reduction in rates. In the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025, annualized cost of funds decreased 6 basis points from 1.79% to 1.73% due to the reductions in federal funds rate during the fourth quarter of 2025. With ChoiceOne's already low cost of deposits and market conditions, additional reductions in the federal funds rate may not immediately result in a further reduction in cost of deposits.

There was no provision for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2026, due to a decline in loan balances and only $53,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.19% on March 31, 2026 compared to 1.18% on December 31, 2025. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025. Notably, 0.61% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. During the first quarter of 2026, ChoiceOne exited $351.0 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with an average coupon of approximately 3.12%. This resulted in a small gain that was applied to the basis of the hedged bonds and a $4.6 million realized gain that will be amortized into interest expense over approximately six years. After evaluating multiple rate scenarios, we determined that our interest rate risk profile and overall balance sheet flexibility are improved without the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, and we believe this action better aligns our interest rate posture with long-term value creation for shareholders. Following this exit, the asset sensitivity of the bank is reduced and balance sheet derivatives are no longer a significant percentage of assets. ChoiceOne has approximately $29.0 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a weighted average coupon of 3.52%. These swaps were entered into in the third quarter of 2025 to hedge interest rate risk on newly purchased agency mortgage backed securities.

At March 31, 2026, shareholders' equity was $470.0 million, an increase from $427.1 million on March 31, 2025. ChoiceOne repurchased 25,116 shares of stock for a net cost of $775,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 50,000 shares of stock for a net cost of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2026 under our existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase plan has 300,272 shares remaining to purchase as of March 31, 2026. The repurchase reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 11.9% on March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income declined by $282,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. This decline was partly driven by lower interchange income and lower gains on sales of loans, which are both affected by seasonality. Noninterest income also declined in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 due to losses on the sales of securities. These declines were offset by an increase from the change in market value of equity securities during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Noninterest income increased by $893,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase was partly driven by higher customer service charges and interchange income, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger. Insurance and investment commissions income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. These increases were offset by the aforementioned loss on sales of securities in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense increased by $427,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. The increase was due to higher FDIC insurance costs, professional fees, and other expenses including Michigan state taxes, offset by lower salaries and benefits costs. Noninterest expense declined by $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decline was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, offset by higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment expense and intangible amortization expense in the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. ChoiceOne will continue to invest in its talented staff, technology and footprint while prioritizing operational efficiency and disciplined investment. ChoiceOne has secured a location in Troy, MI and expects to open a full service branch and lending office later in 2026. We believe this new office will help us continue our strong growth in an attractive market.

ChoiceOne's first-quarter 2026 tax expense was reduced by $200,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in 2026 to reduce tax expense.

"We ended the first quarter with solid capital and liquidity and an efficient funding mix, keeping us well positioned to support clients and create long-term value," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "As we progress through 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, strengthening customer relationships, and executing on opportunities across our markets."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,

2026



December 31,

2025



March 31,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 84,218



$ 87,988



$ 139,421 Equity securities, at fair value



9,425





9,353





9,328 Securities Held to Maturity



384,339





385,193





394,434 Securities Available for Sale



573,531





554,420





480,650 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562





18,562





18,562 Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,554





12,554





12,357 Loans held for sale



9,976





7,185





3,941 Mortgage warehouse advances



51,187





58,987





2,393 Core loans



2,932,110





2,963,047





2,922,562 Total loans held for investment



2,983,297





3,022,034





2,924,955 Allowance for credit losses



(35,496)





(35,550)





(34,567) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,947,801





2,986,484





2,890,388 Premises and equipment



48,670





48,110





44,284 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



86,305





74,798





73,765 Goodwill



129,854





129,854





126,730 Intangible assets



29,464





31,149





35,153 Other assets



59,866





64,901





76,378

















Total Assets

$ 4,394,565



$ 4,410,551



$ 4,305,391

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 912,845



$ 907,007



$ 912,033 Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,428,338





1,364,887





1,406,660 Savings deposits



624,084





607,045





602,337 Certificates of deposit



598,743





616,180





663,404 Brokered deposits



103,381





104,906





67,295 Borrowings



184,819





264,788





137,330 Subordinated debentures



48,552





48,460





48,186 Other liabilities



23,802





31,925





41,078

















Total Liabilities



3,924,564





3,945,198





3,878,323

















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,960,200 at March 31, 2026, 15,000,939 at

December 31, 2025, and 14,975,034 at March 31, 2025.



397,498





398,386





398,075 Retained earnings



112,008





102,641





73,316 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(39,505)





(35,674)





(44,323) Shareholders' Equity



470,001





465,353





427,068

















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,394,565



$ 4,410,551



$ 4,305,391

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



2026



2025



2025 Interest income















Loans, including fees

$ 45,642



$ 46,617



$ 32,641 Securities:















Taxable



5,492





5,663





4,730 Tax exempt



1,451





1,402





1,409 Other



690





694





1,179 Total interest income



53,275





54,376





39,959

















Interest expense















Deposits



13,745





14,127





10,716 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,182





2,564





2,052 Other



706





845





880 Total interest expense



16,633





17,536





13,648

















Net interest income



36,642





36,840





26,311 Provision for credit losses on loans



-





1,100





13,163 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



-





(300)





- Net Provision for credit losses expense



-





800





13,163 Net interest income after provision



36,642





36,040





13,148

















Noninterest income















Customer service charges



1,656





1,683





1,181 Interchange income



1,892





2,086





1,509 Insurance and investment commissions



551





592





295 Gains on sales of loans



408





511





444 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



(203)





-





- Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



9





(200)





10 Earnings on life insurance policies



584





567





389 Trust income



692





689





506 Change in market value of equity securities



26





(197)





107 Other



200





366





481 Total noninterest income



5,815





6,097





4,922

















Noninterest expense















Salaries and benefits



14,062





14,559





10,320 Occupancy and equipment



2,591





2,469





1,719 Data processing



2,290





2,374





1,999 Communication



555





576





380 Professional fees



982





784





697 Supplies and postage



335





291





244 Advertising and promotional



264





258





256 Intangible amortization



1,685





1,683





680 FDIC insurance



570





475





455 Merger related expenses



-





-





17,203 Other



2,442





1,880





1,712 Total noninterest expense



25,776





25,349





35,665

















Income (loss) before income tax



16,681





16,788





(17,595) Income tax expense (benefit)



2,977





2,921





(3,689)

















Net income (loss)

$ 13,704



$ 13,867



$ (13,906)

















Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.92



$ (1.30) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.92



$ (1.29) Dividends declared per share

$ 0.29



$ 0.29



$ 0.28

Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026



Three Months Ended December 31,

2025



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025























(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:





















































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 2,979,652



$ 45,661





6.21

% $ 2,961,133



$ 46,635





6.25

% $ 2,019,643



$ 32,666





6.56

% Taxable securities (2)

755,718





5,492





2.95





750,256





5,663





2.99





689,891





4,730





2.78



Nontaxable securities (1)

281,295





1,837





2.65





285,782





1,776





2.47





288,878





1,783





2.50



Other

74,803





690





3.74





69,056





694





3.99





115,091





1,179





4.15



Interest-earning assets

4,091,468





53,680





5.32





4,066,227





54,768





5.34





3,113,503





40,358





5.26



Noninterest-earning assets

313,152

















309,300

















206,088















Total assets $ 4,404,620















$ 4,375,527















$ 3,319,591







































































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity:





















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 1,404,153



$ 6,282





1.81

% $ 1,343,600



$ 6,352





1.88

% $ 1,111,903



$ 4,420





1.61

% Savings deposits

613,837





1,379





0.91





596,010





1,252





0.83





431,192





883





0.83



Certificates of deposit

598,616





5,099





3.45





613,387





5,502





3.56





487,448





4,950





4.12



Brokered deposit

100,175





985





3.99





100,133





1,021





4.05





45,553





463





4.12



Borrowings

226,192





2,182





3.91





255,978





2,663





4.13





193,961





2,191





4.58



Subordinated debentures

48,503





661





5.53





48,411





681





5.58





40,182





518





5.23



Other

4,871





45





3.75





6,311





65





4.09





20,553





223





4.41



Interest-bearing liabilities

2,996,347





16,633





2.25





2,963,830





17,536





2.35





2,330,792





13,648





2.37



Demand deposits

907,453

















925,414

















651,424















Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities

30,425

















26,860

















34,838















Total liabilities

3,934,225

















3,916,104

















3,017,054















Shareholders' equity

470,395

















459,423

















302,537















Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,404,620















$ 4,375,527















$ 3,319,591







































































Net interest income (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)





$ 37,047













$ 37,232













$ 26,710

































































Net interest margin (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)













3.67

%













3.63

%













3.48

%



(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $27.5 million, $22.2 million, and $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $2.7 million, $3.1 million and $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



2026



2025



2025 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)















Net income (loss)

$ 13,704



$ 13,867



$ (13,906)

















Merger related expenses, net of tax



-





-





13,753 Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



-





-





9,463 Adjusted net income

$ 13,704



$ 13,867



$ 9,310

















Weighted average number of shares



14,990,017





15,015,486





10,676,068 Diluted average shares outstanding



15,041,910





15,065,937





10,740,077 Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.92



$ (1.30) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.92



$ (1.29) Adjusted basic earnings per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.92



$ 0.87 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.92



$ 0.86





(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly Earnings

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr. (in thousands except per share data)



























Net interest income

$ 36,642



$ 36,840



$ 37,597



$ 36,322



$ 26,311 Net provision expense



-





800





200





650





13,163 Noninterest income



5,815





6,097





7,144





6,503





4,922 Noninterest expense



25,776





25,349





26,215





25,506





35,665 Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



16,681





16,788





18,326





16,669





(17,595) Income tax expense (benefit)



2,977





2,921





3,645





3,135





(3,689) Net income (loss)



13,704





13,867





14,681





13,534





(13,906) Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.91





0.92





0.98





0.90





(1.30) Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.91





0.92





0.97





0.90





(1.29) Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)



0.91





0.92





0.98





0.91





0.87 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)



0.91





0.92





0.97





0.91





0.86

End of period balances

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr. (in thousands)



























Gross loans

$ 2,993,273



$ 3,029,219



$ 2,916,251



$ 2,928,431



$ 2,928,896 Loans held for sale (1)



9,976





7,185





6,323





7,639





3,941 Mortgage warehouse advances (2)



51,187





58,987





2,483





3,033





2,393 Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2

above)



2,932,110





2,963,047





2,907,445





2,917,759





2,922,562 Allowance for credit losses



35,496





35,550





34,754





34,798





34,567 Securities available for sale



573,531





554,420





544,023





479,426





480,650 Securities held to maturity



384,339





385,193





388,517





390,457





394,434 Other interest-earning assets



76,229





74,857





79,677





110,206





110,605 Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,027,372





4,043,689





3,928,468





3,908,520





3,914,585 Total assets



4,394,565





4,410,551





4,296,902





4,310,252





4,305,391 Noninterest-bearing deposits



912,845





907,007





903,925





943,873





912,033 Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,428,338





1,364,887





1,395,724





1,322,336





1,406,660 Savings deposits



624,084





607,045





588,798





595,981





602,337 Certificates of deposit



598,743





616,180





605,912





624,209





663,404 Brokered deposits



103,381





104,906





72,672





106,225





67,295 Total deposits



3,667,391





3,600,025





3,567,031





3,592,624





3,651,729 Deposits excluding brokered



3,564,010





3,495,119





3,494,359





3,486,399





3,584,434 Total subordinated debt



48,552





48,460





48,368





48,277





48,186 Total borrowed funds



184,819





264,788





197,752





198,428





137,330 Other interest-bearing liabilities



1





7,689





7,695





8,529





13,420 Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,987,918





3,013,955





2,916,921





2,903,985





2,938,632 Shareholders' equity



470,001





465,353





449,615





431,761





427,068

Average Balances

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr. (in thousands)



























Loans

$ 2,979,652



$ 2,961,133



$ 2,927,878



$ 2,936,168



$ 2,019,643 Securities



1,037,013





1,036,038





990,319





984,607





978,769 Other interest-earning assets



74,803





69,056





79,365





63,416





115,091 Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,091,468





4,066,227





3,997,562





3,984,191





3,113,503 Total assets



4,404,620





4,375,527





4,308,289





4,298,513





3,319,591 Noninterest-bearing deposits



907,453





925,414





930,346





915,637





651,424 Interest-bearing deposits



2,616,606





2,552,997





2,583,166





2,573,927





2,030,543 Brokered deposits



100,175





100,133





91,735





120,720





45,553 Total deposits



3,624,234





3,578,544





3,605,247





3,610,284





2,727,520 Total subordinated debt



48,503





48,411





48,663





48,971





40,182 Total borrowed funds



226,192





255,978





179,122





169,257





193,961 Other interest-bearing liabilities



4,871





6,311





8,550





11,763





20,553 Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,996,347





2,963,830





2,911,236





2,924,638





2,330,792 Shareholders' equity



470,395





459,423





438,449





427,543





302,537

Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr. Agricultural

$ 47,840



$ 56,218



$ 51,183



$ 47,273



$ 48,165 Commercial and Industrial



369,425





352,556





352,876





351,367





345,138 Commercial Real Estate



1,745,410





1,780,396





1,728,774





1,743,541





1,757,599 Consumer



23,180





26,701





27,328





29,741





30,932 Construction Real Estate



20,897





19,139





18,440





21,508





18,067 Residential Real Estate



725,358





728,037





728,844





724,329





722,661 Mortgage Warehouse Advances



51,187





58,987





2,483





3,033





2,393 Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 2,983,297



$ 3,022,034



$ 2,909,928



$ 2,920,792



$ 2,924,955





























Allowance for credit losses



35,496





35,550





34,754





34,798





34,567





























Net loans

$ 2,947,801



$ 2,986,484



$ 2,875,174



$ 2,885,994



$ 2,890,388

Performance Ratios

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



1.24 %



1.27 %



1.36 %



1.26 %



-1.68 % Annualized return on average equity



11.65 %



12.07 %



13.39 %



12.66 %



-18.39 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



15.95 %



16.66 %



19.08 %



18.26 %



-27.97 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.63 %



3.59 %



3.73 %



3.66 %



3.43 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.67 %



3.63 %



3.77 %



3.70 %



3.48 % Efficiency ratio



55.99 %



54.12 %



54.76 %



55.32 %



111.01 % Annualized cost of funds



1.73 %



1.79 %



1.77 %



1.84 %



1.86 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.54 %



1.57 %



1.57 %



1.65 %



1.59 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.25 %



2.35 %



2.33 %



2.41 %



2.37 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.70 %



10.55 %



10.46 %



10.02 %



9.91 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.34 %



7.16 %



7.04 %



6.54 %



6.40 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.34 %



2.32 %



2.43 %



2.37 %



4.30 % Loan to deposit



81.62 %



84.14 %



81.76 %



81.51 %



80.21 % Full-time equivalent employees



561





569





573





571





605



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial

Services Inc.

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.2 %



12.7 %



13.0 %



12.4 %



12.0 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.6 %



10.2 %



10.3 %



9.8 %



9.4 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.1 %



10.7 %



10.9 %



10.4 %



10.0 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.6 %



8.5 %



8.5 %



8.2 %



10.4 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.3 %



8.1 %



8.2 %



7.9 %



7.6 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner

occupied) as a percentage of total capital



262.9 %



279.0 %



275.2 %



288.2 %



302.0 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.9 %



12.5 %



12.8 %



12.4 %



11.9 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



11.4 %



11.7 %



11.3 %



10.9 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



11.4 %



11.7 %



11.3 %



10.9 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.2 %



9.1 %



9.1 %



8.9 %



11.3 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.9 %



8.7 %



8.8 %



8.6 %



8.3 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner

occupied) as a percentage of total capital



268.9 %



284.4 %



280.0 %



290.6 %



303.9 %

Asset Quality

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 53



$ 305



$ 244



$ 418



$ 72

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.06 %



0.01 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 35,496



$ 35,550



$ 34,754



$ 34,798



$ 34,567

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,347



$ 1,347



$ 1,647



$ 1,647



$ 1,647

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.19 %



1.18 %



1.19 %



1.19 %



1.18 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for

unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.23 %



1.22 %



1.25 %



1.25 %



1.24 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 27,892



$ 27,058



$ 17,365



$ 16,854



$ 16,789

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 30,177



$ 29,582



$ 19,940



$ 19,296



$ 19,154

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



1.01 %



0.98 %



0.69 %



0.66 %



0.65 % Non Accrual classified as PCD

$ 18,210



$ 19,007



$ 11,393



$ 12,017



$ 12,891

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

attributed to PCD



0.61 %



0.63 %



0.39 %



0.41 %



0.44 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.69 %



0.67 %



0.46 %



0.45 %



0.44 %

Other Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 37,047



$ 37,232



$ 37,994



$ 36,711



$ 26,710

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.67 %



3.63 %



3.77 %



3.70 %



3.48 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 37,047



$ 37,232



$ 37,994



$ 36,711



$ 26,710

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(405)





(392)





(397)





(389)





(399)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 36,642



$ 36,840



$ 37,597



$ 36,322



$ 26,311

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.63 %



3.59 %



3.73 %



3.66 %



3.43 %

(dollars in thousands)

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.

Total assets

$ 4,394,565



$ 4,410,551



$ 4,296,902



$ 4,310,252



$ 4,305,391

Less: goodwill



129,854





129,854





126,730





126,730





126,730

Less: core deposit intangible



29,464





31,149





31,694





33,421





35,153

Tangible assets

$ 4,235,247



$ 4,249,548



$ 4,138,478



$ 4,150,101



$ 4,143,508

































Total equity

$ 470,001



$ 465,353



$ 449,615



$ 431,761



$ 427,068

Less: goodwill



129,854





129,854





126,730





126,730





126,730

Less: core deposit intangible



29,464





31,149





31,694





33,421





35,153

Tangible common equity

$ 310,683



$ 304,350



$ 291,191



$ 271,610



$ 265,185

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.34 %



7.16 %



7.04 %



6.54 %



6.40 %

(dollars in thousands)

2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.

Net income

$ 13,704



$ 13,867



$ 14,681



$ 13,534



$ (13,906)

Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,331





1,330





1,365





1,369





537

Adjusted net income

$ 12,373



$ 12,537



$ 13,316



$ 12,165



$ (14,443)

































Average shareholders' equity

$ 470,395



$ 459,423



$ 438,449



$ 427,543



$ 302,537

Less: average goodwill



129,854





127,308





126,730





126,730





83,030

Less: average core deposit intangible



30,319





31,092





32,599





34,356





12,983

Average tangible common equity

$ 310,222



$ 301,023



$ 279,120



$ 266,457



$ 206,524

































Return on average tangible common equity



15.95 %



16.66 %



19.08 %



18.26 %



-27.97 %

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.