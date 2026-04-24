In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, provides a June-August 2026 outlook indicating mostly neutral to positive solar irradiance globally, with stronger gains in regions like Australasia, South Asia, West Africa, and Central America-patterns consistent with a developing El Niño. Negative anomalies are limited and mostly early-season, while Europe and the U.S. show modest or mixed signals, with improvements or neutrality dominating as the season progresses.The June, July and August 2026 seasonal outlook points to broadly neutral to positive solar irradiance conditions ...

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