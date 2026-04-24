Colombia has launched a 15-year auction scheme to procure solar, storage, and hybrid capacity, with delivery starting in 2030. The mechanism introduces time-of-use products and aims to improve reliability while expanding renewable energy uptake. Latam The Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy has issued Resolution 40208, dated April 21, 2026, establishing a long-term electricity contracting mechanism to mitigate demand risk, reduce exposure to price volatility, and integrate new renewable energy and storage capacity. The scheme provides for 15-year contracts, with delivery obligations starting ...

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