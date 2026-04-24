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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 13:42 Uhr
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Gifthealth Wins Top Digital Health Platform Award at Pinnacle Awards 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio and STERLING, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth, the patient access solution that unifies the prescription journey from provider to patient, has won the Platinum award for Top Digital Health Platform at the Pinnacle Awards 2026.

Gifthealth is the largest direct-to-patient (DTP) partner for drug manufacturers and a pioneer in digital-first brand experiences. Its single-partner platform brings life-science breakthroughs straight to patients with automated prescription routing, real-time pricing transparency, and multi-channel patient engagement.

This award is recognition of how Gifthealth redefines the prescription journey as a seamless, patient-centered experience that connects manufacturers, prescribers and patients in ways the traditional system never could.

"When we say Gifthealth is here to transform the system, we mean it," said Chip Parkinson, CEO at Gifthealth. "We go all-in to deliver the impossible to clients, partners, and every patient who counts on us for solutions that will impact health and the health industry for the better. The responsibility we carry is enormous but also electrifying, and we thrive on that energy to power us as we turn every challenge into opportunity, satisfaction, and delight."

More than 175,000 prescribers use Gifthealth to help their patients receive medicines faster and stay on therapy longer. With six million patient journeys completed, it is the first to deliver DTP at scale. Its Digi+Hub model drives new patient access benchmarks including:

  • Dispense rates 50% higher than industry averages.
  • Refill success 1.5X national averages.
  • 50% less abandonment.
  • 92% persistence versus 60% national average.
  • Customer satisfaction scores of 90% versus 77% industry-wide.
  • 95% delivered to doorstep within 1 day versus 6 nationwide.

"Healthcare continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, and this year's winners represent the very best in innovation, compassion, and impact," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "From AI-driven diagnostics to patient-first care models, these honorees are setting new standards for the future of healthcare worldwide."

To find out more about how Gifthealth delivers a proven, scalable experience that transforms DTP from concept into reality, visit gifthealth.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gifthealth-wins-top-digital-health-platform-award-at-pinnacle-awards-2026-302752844.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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