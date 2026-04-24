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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 13:58 Uhr
98 Leser
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KAYAK SOFTWARE (UK) LIMITED: Brits Are Packing Their Bags for a Summer of Football Abroad, According to KAYAK

LONDON, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With less than 50 days to go until the highly anticipated 'summer of football', new KAYAK research reveals fans are already turning the global occasion into a full-blown holiday.

Rather than chasing expensive stadium seats in host countries or competing for tickets to a local UK fan zone, nearly a third (32%) of football fans report they have planned or are planning a holiday that coincides with the tournament. Travellers are seeking sunny terraces and buzzing bars to enjoy late-night matches in a different country's atmosphere.

Euro summer with a sporty twist

Spain comes out on top as the highest-ranking 'dream destination' for football viewing on holiday, according to 23% of fans, followed by Italy (15%), Portugal (12%), Greece (10%) and France (8%).

This football-led travel isn't just about having a TV to watch the games. KAYAK's research shows that better weather (36%), visiting a new country (33%), going with friends and family (33%), and experiencing a different football culture (30%) are the highest-ranking drivers for planning holidays around watching matches.

To help fans plan their perfect football-viewing escape, KAYAK has launched a dedicated guide for fans looking to turn the summer football season into a holiday. The hub brings together the most searched European destinations during the tournament, alongside practical insights like average flight and hotel prices, local beer costs, and how easy it is to find pubs with decent screens to watch the matches. According to the page, locations like Málaga in Spain, Rome in Italy, and Paris in France are well placed to meet fans' football holiday needs.

For access to KAYAK's full Summer of Football insights, visit here.

Survey Methodology

The study ran between 13-14 April 2026 and was taken by 2,030 respondents on both mobile and desktop devices, all based in the UK.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.



For more information and imagery, please contact pr_emea@kayak.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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