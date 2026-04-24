Solar set a new generation record on Great Britain's electricity grid during a week that also saw zero-carbon supply reach an all-time high. The new records come as the grid operator expands demand-side flexibility markets in anticipation of lower summer demand driven by strong solar irradiance.British solar generation exceeded 15 GW for the first time on April 23, according to National Energy System Operator (NESO) data. Historic generation data available through NESO's GB Generation mix dashboard show 15,147 MW of solar generation at 11:30 am on April 23. It was the first time 15 GW was breached ...

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