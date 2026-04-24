EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH / Annual Financial Report (IFRS) as at 31.12.2025

Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH: Release of a capital market information



24.04.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

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Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH (the "Company") Registered Court: Hamburg, HRB 168990 Seat: Frankfurt am Main __________________________________________________________________________ The Company has issued its annual IFRS Accounts, consisting of a Statement of Financial Position and Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Compressive Income, as at December 31st 2025. The annual IFRS accounts are published as an annex to this document. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8695B_1-2026-4-24.pdf This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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