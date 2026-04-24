Three-Time Consecutive Invitee

"Modern Orientalism" Answers MATERIAE

Wu Bin, founder of W.DESIGN, returns to Milan Design Week 2026, invited by INTERNI Editor-in-Chief Gilda Bojardi. He is the first Chinese interior designer invited three consecutive years

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Wu Bin with Ao Ting

At Cortile d'Onore, the installation offers a Mental Shanshui space for traversing and contemplation. Responding to theme MATERIAE, it connects body, space, and consciousness through materiality.

The name "AO TING Court" captures the spirit of Eastern spatial design and the essence of mountain-and-water aesthetics.

"Ào" in Eastern aesthetics suggests depth and poetic subtlety, where space unfolds through concealment. "Tíng" is a man-made courtyard, a place where people and nature meet. Together, they form a "mental Shanshui" within a limited space.

Ao Ting Court follows two material strategies: translating Eastern mountain-and-stone imagery and pursuing refined craftsmanship. Using three black materials of distinct textures, the installation frames an Eastern narrative in which materials evolve through weathering over time, while a fluid, accessible spatial sequence reveals a layered experience of shifting views.

Venue: Cortile d'Onore, Università degli Studi di Milano, Italy

Dates: 20 30 April 2026

Artist

Wu Bin, the founder of W.DESIGN, has extensive experience in interior, architectural, and product design. He is known for pioneering the Modern Orientalism design language. Wu Bin was honored with "Designer of the Year" award at the 24th Andrew Martin International Interior Design Awards, becoming the first designer from mainland China to receive this accolade.

Partners

M77 combines Eastern aesthetics and Western techniques to create customized solutions, including doors, paneling, storage systems, and home automation. The Genslyn sub-brand, managed by Wu Bin, interprets the new luxury living experience, offering a contemporary and refined aesthetic.

Moorgen is a technology group specializing in high-end home automation systems, developing smart solutions that integrate lighting, environmental control, security, and energy management into a single ecosystem.

UMGG, as the world's leading provider of decorative stone system solutions, has four natural stone processing bases covering an area of approximately 930,000 m². It offers integrated services including material selection, design, processing, installation, and after-sales service.

Yardcom is an outdoor lifestyle brand where technological innovation meets design sensibility. Through continuous innovation in sustainable, weather-resistant materials, Yardcom has become a trusted partner for architects and designers in high-profile outdoor projects worldwide.

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Contacts:

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Email: marketing@wsdeco.com.cn

Website: www.designerwubin.com, www.wdesign.hk