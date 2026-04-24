Enviromena announces a £825 million ($1.1 billion) senior portfolio financing package, providing immediate capital to support the buildout of a 1 GW pipeline. The credit facility was underwritten by a group of institutional investors.Enviromena has signed a GBP 825 million ($1.1 billion) senior portfolio financing package that includes an initial GBP 525 million to support the buildout of its UK solar pipeline. The financing is underwritten by a syndicate of lenders, including BBVA, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI CIB), Lloyds, NatWest and Societe Generale. Financing is structured as a flexible platform, ...

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