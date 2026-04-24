Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 23 April 2026 was 370.12p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
24 April 2026
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