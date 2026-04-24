The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate of the Netherlands has identified a planned polysilicon factory in the country as of strategic importance under the Net Zero Industry Act.The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate has named a planned renewable-powered polysilicon facility in the Netherlands as a strategic project under the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA). Under development by Dutch startup Resilicon, it is envisaged the planned facility will produce high-purity polysilicon for solar supply chains. Last October, Resilicon said the basic engineering phase of the plant, to be built ...

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