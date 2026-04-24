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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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BingX TradFi Elevates with TradingView, Bringing Pro-Grade Analysis to Multi-Asset Trading

PANAMA CITY, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the integration of TradingView with its BingX TradFi suite, marking a significant step in bridging professional-grade market analysis with a unified multi-asset trading experience.

The integration introduces TradingView's industry-standard charting tools directly within BingX, enabling users to conduct advanced technical analysis without leaving the platform. By embedding institutional-level capabilities into its ecosystem, BingX is lowering the barrier for traders seeking deeper insights across both crypto and traditional markets.

The move strengthens the positioning of BingX TradFi, which offers access to over 100 traditional financial instruments, including commodities, forex, stocks, and indices. By combining these assets with AI-native tools and now TradingView's advanced charting, BingX is accelerating the convergence of traditional finance and crypto into a unified, intelligent trading environment.

As user expectations continue to evolve toward efficiency and professional-grade execution, BingX's latest integration underscores its strategy to deliver a more comprehensive, insight-driven trading ecosystem for global investors.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-tradfi-elevates-with-tradingview-bringing-pro-grade-analysis-to-multi-asset-trading-302752905.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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