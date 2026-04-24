Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Miner kämpfen, entsteht in Finnland der vielleicht billigste Bitcoin Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 15:18 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel Receives The Perfect World Foundation Award 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula 1 World Champion, received The Perfect World Foundation Award 2026 for his long-term commitment to raising awareness and driving positive environmental and social change within sport and beyond it. With reach comes responsibility, a principle that has guided Vettel.

Presented annually by the wildlife and nature organisation The Perfect World Foundation, the award honours individuals who have used their global voice to protect the planet's wildlife and natural environments. It is regarded as one of the world's most prestigious conservation awards, with previous recipients including Sir David Attenborough, Dr Jane Goodall, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Kristin Davis and Ellie Goulding.

Sebastian Vettel has long used his global platform to promote greater awareness and understanding of the environment, in particular for biodiversity and the importance of protecting healthy ecosystems through Sebastian Vettel V5 Projects. His engagement spans issues such as the protection of forests, pollinators and natural habitats. By connecting sport, culture and environmental responsibility, Vettel has reached new audiences and helped place subjects about the environment higher on the public agenda, using his influence to inspire long-term change beyond the world of motorsport.

Sebastian Vettel became the 13th recipient of The Perfect World Foundation Award. The award ceremony took place in Gothenburg, Sweden, on 21 April 2026, during a high-profile event bringing together philanthropists, celebrities and leading voices to collectively drive action for the planet's wildlife and environment.

"The theme of The Perfect World Foundation Award 2026 was sport, and Sebastian Vettel is honoured for demonstrating how influence within the world of sport can be used to inspire engagement and action for the environment and biodiversity beyond the arena of competition," says Ragnhild Jacobsson, CEO of The Perfect World Foundation.

Previous Years' Award Recipients

The Perfect World Foundation Award has an impressive list of recipients: Ms Wallis Annenberg (2025), Ms Ellie Goulding (2024), Ms Kristin Davis (2023), HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco (2022), Dr Dian Fossey (2021), Prof. Wangari Maathai (2020), Miss Greta Thunberg (2019), Sir David Attenborough (2018), Dr Sylvia Earle (2017), Dr Richard Leakey (2016), Dr Jane Goodall (2015), and Mr Mark Shand (2014).

Press Contact

Daniel Wilke
Tel: +46 73 632 98 27
Email: daniel@theperfectworld.com
www.theperfectworld.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20379/4339902/aac8419ff906ac84_org.jpg

5R9A6955 TPWF AWARD 2026 SEBASTIAN VETTEL

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20379/4339902/aa7ad93e0771ab47_org.jpg

Ms Kristin Davis 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20379/4339902/94b1fcd1592d47d0_org.jpg

H S H Prince Albert II of Monaco 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20379/4339902/a7deedb7c58cab72_org.jpg

Sir David Attenborough 2018

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/formula-1-world-champion-sebastian-vettel-receives-the-perfect-world-foundation-award-2026-302752921.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.