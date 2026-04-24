DEEP Robotics at Hannover Messe: Three Robot Dogs, One Goal

HANNOVER, Germany, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monday morning at Hannover Messe. A four-legged robot trots across a booth floor. Then a second one. Then a third. DEEP Robotics shipped all three here. Not prototypes. Real machines, built to sell. The fair runs through April 24. Over 2,900 exhibitors from 50-odd countries showed up this year.





In-depth technical discussions with global partners at DEEP Robotics booth

The company won an iF Design Award not long ago. What matters more here is what the quadruped robot machines do once they leave the booth. DEEP Robotics does not just sell hardware - it sells the whole job: robot, software, data pipeline. Three units on the floor: LYNX M20, X30, and Lite3. Every one of them meets EU standards. Every one ships now.

Take the LYNX M20. Half wheeled vehicle, half walking robot. It switches between the two depending on ground conditions. Onboard: thermal camera, gas sniffer, acoustic pickup. A logistics hub in Europe put it to work last year - patrol coverage went up 3x, incident response dropped 60%. The thing never clocks out.





LYNX M20 Pro: Elevating industrial inspection solution

Then there is the X30. Packed with LiDAR, 360-degree cameras, thermal sensors. Inspection data goes straight into a digital twin system; you can run multiple X30 units from one dispatch console. All data stored on European servers, nowhere else. DEEP Robotics says they have finished 10-plus projects on this platform already. Separately, the Lite3 targets developers. Open a browser, spin up a simulation, write code, push it to the robot. No local setup headaches.





DEEP Robotics team photo: industrial & security robotic solutions

DEEP Robotics' robot dog units have operated at Swiss and German industrial plants for months. Gas leak sweeps, overload checks, partial discharge scans. They climb stairs, tackle steep ramps, traverse tunnels. No lab tests - live sites.

End goal: top quadruped robot vendor on the continent. They count shipments and live installs, not press clippings. Robots stored in warehouses do not count.

About DEEP Robotics

Since 2017, DEEP Robotics has been a top Chinese high-tech firm in quadruped & humanoid robotics. With full-stack AI tech, we lead the global industrial market (No.1 share in 2025) across 50+ countries and 1,200 scenarios.

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vivian Chen

Email: chenlingjia@deeprobotics.cn

Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en

City: HANNOVER

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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