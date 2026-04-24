The IRS Collection Statute Has a 10-Year Clock - Clear Start Tax Explains Why Running Out the Timer Rarely Works

Every tax debt comes with an expiration date - but taxpayers who try to wait it out often discover the IRS has already stopped the clock.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / The Internal Revenue Service has 10 years from the date a tax liability is assessed to collect what is owed. Known as the Collection Statute Expiration Date, or CSED, this window has led some taxpayers to assume that doing nothing is a viable strategy. But the reality is far more complicated, and Clear Start Tax is warning that the CSED is one of the most misunderstood provisions in the tax code.

"Many taxpayers come to us believing their debt is about to expire, only to learn the statute was paused years ago when they requested an installment agreement or filed for bankruptcy," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "The 10-year clock is not as simple as marking a date on the calendar."

Under Internal Revenue Code Section 6502, the IRS can suspend the CSED under a variety of circumstances - many of which taxpayers trigger themselves without realizing the consequence. Submitting an Offer in Compromise pauses the clock while the offer is pending plus 30 additional days. Requesting an installment agreement, filing for bankruptcy, leaving the country for an extended period, or requesting a Collection Due Process hearing all toll the statute as well. In some cases, taxpayers even sign waivers that explicitly extend the deadline. Each of these events can add months or years to the original window, meaning a debt assessed in 2016 could remain legally collectible well beyond 2026.

Even when the clock has not been paused, waiting carries its own costs. During the collection period, the IRS can file federal tax liens, garnish wages, seize bank accounts, and levy retirement funds. Penalties and interest continue to compound, often doubling the original balance over time. A taxpayer who owed $30,000 a decade ago may now owe $60,000 or more - all while living under the stress of active enforcement.

"There is very little reason to gamble on the statute expiring when legitimate programs exist that can resolve the debt on favorable terms and stop the bleeding," the spokesperson added. "The tools available today are more flexible than they have ever been."

Tax professionals consistently advise addressing tax debt directly rather than hoping it disappears. The IRS offers several formal resolution paths:

Installment agreements allow taxpayers to pay over time in manageable monthly amounts.

Offers in Compromise may allow eligible taxpayers to settle for less than the full balance owed.

Currently Not Collectible status provides temporary relief for those who genuinely cannot afford to pay.

Penalty abatement can remove penalties for taxpayers who demonstrate reasonable cause for noncompliance.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Every year a taxpayer spends waiting is a year of penalties, interest, and enforcement risk that could have been avoided," said the spokesperson. "A professional review of your CSED status and resolution options takes a fraction of the time - and costs a fraction of what inaction does."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-irs-collection-statute-has-a-10-year-clock-clear-start-tax-e-1159158