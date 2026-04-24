ROK Resources, Inc.: ROK Resources Files 2025 Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) announces the Company has filed its Annual Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31st, 2025.
2025 Financial and Operating Highlights
Working Capital Surplus: Adjusted Net Surplus of $4.5 million, as compared to $10.6 million of Adjusted Net Debt at previous year-end;
Realized Commodity Hedge Gains: Realized net hedge gains on commodity contracts of $7.2 million with the Company currently ~90% unhedged and exposed to spot pricing;
Strong Base Production: Daily average production of 3,591 boepd (66% liquids) despite limited operational activity;
Executed NCIB: Repurchased and cancelled a total of 2,005,500 common shares at an average price of $0.192 per share; and
Funds from Operations: Funds from Operations of $27.4 million in line with forecast.
Financial (expressed in $000s except where stated)
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
Year 2025
Year 2024
Net loss
(10,329
)
(5,146
)
(10,795
)
(636
)
Basic ($/share)
(0.05
)
(0.02
)
(0.05
)
(0.00
)
Diluted ($/share)
(0.05
)
(0.02
)
(0.05
)
(0.00
)
Funds flow
1,734
5,601
20,394
22,393
Basic ($/share)
0.01
0.03
0.09
0.10
Diluted ($/share)
0.01
0.03
0.09
0.10
Expenditures on property, plant and equipment
72
7,334
5,012
17,387
Operating (expressed in $000s except where stated)
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
Year 2025
Year 2024
Oil and Natural Gas Sales
14,417
21,168
68,175
85,190
Royalties
(2,267
)
(3,570
)
(11,275
)
(14,972
)
Operating Expenses
(8,937
)
(10,326
)
(38,458
)
(44,306
)
Operating Income
3,213
7,272
18,442
25,912
Processing and other income (1)
420
768
1,711
2,856
Realized gain on commodity contracts
197
862
7,230
2,676
Funds from Operations
3,830
8,902
27,383
31,444
Average daily production
Crude oil (bbl/d)
1,828
2,215
1,987
2,211
NGLs (boe/d)
333
430
366
411
Natural gas (mcf/d)
6,761
8,038
7,424
8,220
Total (boe/d)
3,288
3,985
3,591
3,992
Operating Netback per boe
Oil and Natural Gas Sales
47.67
57.74
52.02
58.30
Royalties
(7.50
)
(9.74
)
(8.60
)
(10.25
)
Operating Expenses
(29.55
)
(28.17
)
(29.34
)
(30.32
)
Operating Netbacks ($/boe)
10.62
19.83
14.08
17.73
Funds from Operations ($/boe)
12.66
24.28
20.89
21.52
Operating Income Profit Margin
22.3
%
34.3
%
27.1
%
30.4
%
Funds from Operations Profit Margin
26.6
%
42.1
%
40.2
%
36.9
%
Share information
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
Year 2025
Year 2024
Common shares outstanding, end of period
217,763,815
219,769,315
217,763,815
219,769,315
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
217,763,815
218,928,011
218,964,405
218,546,943
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,934,725
218,928,011
219,023,929
218,726,318
Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section below for details regarding adjustments to processing and other income for purposes of calculating "Funds from Operations".
The Company has also filed its annual oil and gas disclosure documents, including the statements and reports required under National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. All filings will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca.
Normal Course Issuer Bid Renewal
The Company intends to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") which allows for the cancellation of up to 10% of its outstanding Public Float (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) during a one-year period from the date of acceptance of the NCIB from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The existing NCIB expires June 9th, 2026.
About ROK
ROK is primarily engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".
For further information, please contact:
Bryden Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: investor@rokresources.ca
Website: www.rokresources.ca
Non-IFRS Measures
The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.
"Operating Income" is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback". "Operating Income Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. "Funds from Operations" is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts ("hedging") to Operating Income. "Funds from Operations Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Funds from Operations as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales.
The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:
($000s)
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
Year 2025
Year 2024
Oil and natural gas sales
14,417
21,168
68,175
85,190
Royalties
(2,267
)
(3,570
)
(11,275
)
(14,972
)
Operating expenses
(8,937
)
(10,326
)
(38,458
)
(44,306
)
Operating Income
3,213
7,272
18,442
25,912
Processing and other income (1)(2)
420
768
1,711
2,856
Realized gain on commodity contracts
197
862
7,230
2,676
Funds from Operations
3,830
8,902
27,383
31,444
Sales volume (boe)
302,471
366,598
1,310,587
1,461,250
Per boe
Oil and natural gas sales
47.67
57.74
52.02
58.30
Royalties
(7.50
)
(9.74
)
(8.60
)
(10.25
)
Operating expenses
(29.55
)
(28.17
)
(29.34
)
(30.32
)
Operating Netback
10.62
19.83
14.08
17.73
Funds from Operations
12.66
24.28
20.89
21.52
Operating Income Profit Margin
22.3
%
34.3
%
27.1
%
30.4
%
Funds from Operations Profit Margin
26.6
%
42.1
%
40.2
%
36.9
%
Non-cash revenue derived from management fee that is recognized over time from deferred revenue is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations.
Insurance payout of $1.0 million received during the year ended December 31, 2025, for lost facilities due to fire is excluded from processing and other income for the calculation of Funds from Operations.
"Net Surplus (Debt)" includes the undiscounted face value of all indebtedness of the Company, such as the Credit Facility and Lease Obligations (each as defined within the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025), net of Adjusted Working Capital. "Adjusted Working Capital" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt, lease liability, and RSU liability as defined on the Company's statement of financial position within the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. "Adjusted Net Surplus (Debt)" is calculated by removing the "mark-to-market fair value of the current portion of risk management contracts" and "lease obligations" (each as defined within the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025) and non-cash deferred revenue liability derived from non-core business activities from Net Surplus (Debt).
The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:
($000s)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
5,744
-
Accounts receivable
6,675
11,528
Prepaids and deposits
220
284
Risk management contracts
141
(771
)
Accounts payable
(8,154
)
(15,346
)
Adjusted working capital
4,626
(4,305
)
Credit Facility
-
(7,349
)
Lease obligations
(324
)
(475
)
Adjusted working capital
4,626
(4,305
)
Net surplus (debt)
4,302
(12,129
)
Remove: Current portion of risk management contracts
(141
)
771
Remove: Lease obligations
324
475
Remove: Deferred revenue liability (non-cash)
-
322
Adjusted net surplus (debt)
4,485
(10,561
)
"Funds Flow" includes all cash from (used in) operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. "Funds Flow Basic ($/share)" and "Funds Flow Diluted ($/share)" are calculated by dividing Funds Flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding, respectively, for the relevant period, as presented within the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. These are considered key measures of operating performance and capital management as they demonstrate the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt and fund capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, each of these provide useful measures of ROK's ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Funds Flow:
($000s)
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
Year 2025
Year 2024
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
236
7,911
18,603
22,201
Change in non-cash working capital
1,498
(2,310
)
1,791
192
Funds Flow
1,734
5,601
20,394
22,393
Conversion Measures
Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.
Abbreviations
bbls/d
bopd
barrels per day
barrels per day
boepd
barrels oil equivalent per day
IP
Initial Production
NGLs
Natural Gas Liquids
Mboe
Mg/l
Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent
Milligrams per Litre
MMboe
Millions of barrels of oil equivalent
PDP
Proved Developed Producing
TP
Total Proved Reserves
TPP
Total Proved and Probable Reserves
WTI
CA$
US$
West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade
Canadian dollars
U.S. dollars
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/rok-resources-files-2025-financial-results-and-management-discussion-and-analysi-1160842