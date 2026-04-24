Maison BARNES Unveils "Art de la Table À la Carte": A First-of-its-Kind Immersive Dining Experience in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Maison BARNES announces the launch of Art de la Table À la Carte, a revolutionary service at Café Boulud that allows hosts to curate the visual soul of their private events. For the first time, guests booking a private salon can look beyond the menu to select a complete, designer-curated table scenography from an exclusive catalog of luxury "ready-to-use" settings.

The Concept: Curation as a Service

Traditionally, private dining offers a standard table setting. Art de la Table À la Carte transforms the table into a canvas of high design. Creative directors Natacha Dassault and decorator-designer Alexandre Donzé Solis have hand-selected and "mixed and matched" the finest pieces from the world's most prestigious heritage brands to create ten distinct scenographies.

Each look is a complete, immersive environment including plates, silverware, glassware, linens, and table decor. Much like selecting a tasting menu, hosts choose one of the ten curated atmospheres from a visual catalog to be fully staged for their event, ensuring a bespoke aesthetic identity for their celebration.

"At Maison BARNES, we believe that the art of living is rooted in the care we show to others. The art of the table is its most subtle language-one that reveals both a taste for beauty and a spirit of sharing." - Thibault de Saint Vincent, President of BARNES.

Partners & Creative Direction

The program orchestrates a dialogue between craft, design, and culinary presentation alongside Chef Daniel Boulud and the Café Boulud team. The ten scenographies feature an extraordinary collection of pieces from a global roster of distinguished maisons and artisans:

Saint-Louis • Christofle • L'Objet • Le Jacquard Français • Maison Ferdie • Artel • Louis XIII • Maison Poursin • ADS CASA Paris • Société Design • Leurres Exquis • Les Ottomans • Linen by Studio 33 • Ercuis

Practical Details & Pricing

Art de la Table À la Carte is a permanent offering available across all private salons at Maison BARNES, with collections refreshed annually to reflect new collaborations.

Pricing : A flat curation fee of $500 per table (for groups up to 6 guests). For larger parties, a fee of $60 per additional guest applies.

Capacity : Designed for intimate gatherings of 4 to larger celebrations of 18, depending on the chosen salon.

Available Salons (upon availability): Le Cellier, Le Vaisselier, Le Confidentiel, The Film Center, and Le Salon Madeleine.

Why It Matters

In a city defined by its dining culture, Art de la Table À la Carte introduces a new layer of personalization. It invites the world's most distinguished brands, some with centuries of history, directly to the dinner table, offering a unique, museum-quality experience in the heart of the Upper East Side.

Practical Information

Location: Café Boulud at Maison BARNES | 100 E. 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065

Booking: To reserve a curated scenography for your next private event, please contact Olivia Boude, Events Manager, at oboude@danielboulud.com.

Press Assets: High-resolution imagery, the full media kit, and private press previews are available upon request.

Press Contact: Liza Tullinova - l.tulinova@barnes-international.com

Connect with Us: IG: @MaisonBARNES.nyc | LinkedIn: Maison BARNES | Web: maisonbarnes-newyork.com

About Maison BARNES: Maison BARNES, a distinctive extension of the BARNES brand, is an international ambassador of Art de Vivre, offering an exclusive "home away from home" experience for its discerning global clientele. Born from a vision to cultivate an exceptional lifestyle, Maison BARNES integrates bespoke hospitality, refined gastronomy, art, design, and cultural experiences. Through partnerships with leading French and international experts, Maison BARNES curates a unique environment of excellence, craftsmanship, and creativity, where every interaction is designed to elevate the art of living.

SOURCE: MAISON BARNES

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/maison-barnes-unveils-%22art-de-la-table-%c3%a0-la-carte%22-a-first-of-its-kind-i-1160781