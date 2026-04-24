ALT5 Sigma Corporation and Nano Labs Announce Memorandum of Understanding to Explore AI Infrastructure and Financial Systems for the Agentic Economy

Two NASDAQ-Listed Companies Enter Into a Structured, Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding to Evaluate Collaboration Across AI Data Centers, Agent Cloud and AI-Native Payments, Supported by Defined Workstreams and Joint Leadership

LAS VEGAS, NV AND HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) ("ALT5" or the "Company"), which is in the process of changing its name to AI Financial Corporation and its Nasdaq ticker symbol to AIFC ("AiFi"), an AI-powered fintech company operating institutional-grade global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, and Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) ("Nano Labs"), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider, and crypto treasury company, today announced the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") to explore a structured framework of cooperation across AI infrastructure and financial systems.

The MOU establishes a defined evaluation process under which the Parties will assess potential collaboration across three primary areas: AI data centers, Agent Cloud, and AI-native payments. The evaluation will be conducted through a joint working group, a 90-day evaluation period, and a set of preliminary but defined workstreams intended to guide technical diligence, integration planning, and commercial exploration.

The Parties believe that recent advances in artificial intelligence, distributed computing, and digital financial infrastructure are accelerating the development of systems in which software agents operate autonomously across cloud environments and digital ecosystems. As these systems evolve, there is an increasing need for integrated infrastructure spanning compute resources, coordination layers, and financial settlement capabilities. The evaluation contemplated by the MOU is intended to assess how the Parties' respective capabilities may align to address these emerging requirements.

These workstreams, as outlined in the MOU, span multiple layers of infrastructure and application, including compute systems, cloud orchestration, financial rails, tokenization frameworks, and related ecosystem components, and are designed to evaluate how the Parties' respective capabilities may be integrated to support emerging AI-driven systems.

AI Data Centers

The Parties intend to explore the potential establishment of AI data center infrastructure in North America, including evaluation of compute infrastructure requirements for agentic AI workloads, deployment architecture, security considerations, and cost structure and commercialization pathways.

Agent Cloud

The Parties intend to explore the potential development of a cloud-based platform for AI agents, including evaluation of orchestration and runtime environments, identity and permissions architecture, integration across devices and applications, and interoperability requirements.

AI-Native Payments

The Parties intend to explore the integration of AI-native payment capabilities, extending ALT5's existing global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure to support machine-driven transactions, including AI-to-AI and AI-to-human payment flows, payment processing and settlement integration, and compliance and identity considerations.

In addition, the MOU contemplates evaluation of broader ecosystem components, including tokenization frameworks, infrastructure monetization models, and security considerations across AI and compute environments, which may be refined or reprioritized during the evaluation period based on technical findings and commercial considerations.

The collaboration is structured around a clear alignment of capabilities, with ALT5 contributing its expertise in global payments, trading, and financial infrastructure, and Nano Labs contributing its expertise in high-performance computing, chip design, and data center systems.

To support this process, the Parties have established a joint working group led by senior representatives from both organizations, responsible for coordinating evaluation activities, defining scope, and monitoring progress across the identified collaboration areas.

The Parties intend to conduct joint technical and commercial diligence throughout the evaluation period, including assessment of technical feasibility, integration pathways, and potential commercial applications. The objective of this evaluation is to determine whether one or more collaboration areas can support the development of technically feasible and commercially viable solutions.

Any decision to proceed toward definitive agreements will be based on the Parties' mutual determination, following the evaluation process, that sufficient technical feasibility and commercial applicability have been demonstrated.

The MOU is non-binding, and any future collaboration remains subject to further negotiation and the execution of definitive agreements.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company providing global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Since the inception of the Company's processing platforms in 2018, ALT5 has processed over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume, leveraging its blockchain infrastructure expertise to support institutional and enterprise clients across evolving digital asset markets.

The Company continually evaluates opportunities to enhance its financial operations and treasury management strategies in alignment with market developments and regulatory considerations.

For more information, please visit www.aifi.co.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may include statements regarding the Company's anticipated rebranding, ticker symbol change, strategic direction, and potential future initiatives, including the evaluation of opportunities involving artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully implement its rebranding and strategic initiatives; the availability of capital to fund future development; the Company's ability to develop, acquire, or integrate new technologies, including any potential artificial intelligence-related capabilities; changes in market conditions; regulatory developments affecting the Company's business; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements relating to potential future initiatives, including those involving artificial intelligence, are exploratory in nature. The Company does not currently offer AI-enabled financial infrastructure or related services, and there can be no assurance that it will develop or successfully implement such capabilities in the future.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

Phone: +1 (949) 574-3860

Email: ALTS@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: ALT5 Sigma Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/alt5-sigma-corporation-alts-and-nano-labs-na-announce-memorandum-of-u-1160875