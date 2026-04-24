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WKN: A0MS9Y | ISIN: CA8443751059 | Ticker-Symbol: HOX
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ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 11:40 Uhr
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SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Date of Board Meeting

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the Company's board of directors will consider and approve the financial and operating results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, May 14, 2026. These results will be released on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Yingbin Ian He
Lead Director

Hong Kong: April 24, 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruibin Xu, Ms.Chonglin Zhu and Mr. Chen Shen; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.Yingbin Ian He, Ms. Jin Lan Quan and Mr. Fan Keung Vic Choi; and the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Gao and Mr. Zaixiang Wen.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu
Chief Executive Officer
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
Website: www.southgobi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/southgobi-announces-date-of-board-meeting-1160889

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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