Corem Property Group AB: Decisions at the Annual General Meeting of Corem Property Group AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Corem Property Group AB (publ) on 24 April 2026, the following decisions were made, among others:

Dividend

The AGM decided in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal on a dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 2025 shall be made with SEK 0.10 per ordinary share of Class A, SEK 0.10 per ordinary share of Class B, SEK 20.00 per ordinary share of Class D and SEK 20.00 per preference share.

The record dates for dividends for ordinary shares and preference shares shall be:

Tuesday 30 June 2026, with expected payment date being Friday 3 July 2026,

Wednesday 30 September 2026, with expected payment date being Monday 5 October 2026,

Wednesday 30 December 2026, with expected payment date being Thursday 7 January 2027, and

Wednesday 31 March 2027, with expected payment date being Monday 5 April 2027.

The dividend amount of SEK 0.10 in total per ordinary share of Class A and Class B respectively shall be distributed in four instalments as follows: SEK 0.02 with a record date of 30 June 2026, SEK 0.02 with a record date of 30 September 2026, SEK 0.03 with a record date of 30 December 2026, and SEK 0.03 with a record date of 31 March 2027. The dividend amount of SEK 20.00 in total per ordinary share of Class D and preference share respectively shall be distributed in four instalments of SEK 5.00 each with record dates as set out above.

Board of Directors and auditors

The AGM decided that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall remain six. The AGM decided on re-election of the existing Board members Patrik Essehorn, Hanna Andreen, Rutger Arnhult, Katarina Klingspor, Fredrik Rapp, and Christina Tillman. Patrik Essehorn was elected as chairperson of the Board of Directors.

The AGM decided on re-election of the registered public audit firm KPMG AB as auditor of the Company with the authorised public auditor Mattias Johansson continuing as the principal responsible auditor.

Furthermore, the AGM decided that the remuneration of the board shall amount to SEK 608,000 (SEK 590,000) for the chairperson and SEK 335,000 (SEK 325,000) for each of the other directors. A board member who is employed by the company shall not receive a board fee.

The AGM decided that no additional fee shall be paid to a member of the Board of Directors who performs committee work. The auditor's fee shall be paid on an ongoing basis as per approved accounts.

Remuneration report

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Share capital

The AGM decided in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to reduce the share capital through cancellation of own shares, and to increase the share capital through a bonus issue without issuance of new shares.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issues of new shares

The AGM decided in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on new issues of shares.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of the Company's own shares

The AGM decided in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on acquiring and transfer the company's own shares.

Corem Property Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@corem.se

Eva Landén, Deputy CEO, +46 10 482 76 50, eva.landen@corem.se

Corem Property Group AB (publ)

Box 56085, SE-102 17 Stockholm

Visit: Riddargatan 13 C

Corp ID no: 556463-9440

www.corem.se

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the language versions, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

Corem Property Group is a real estate company that in a sustainable way owns, manages and develops commercial properties in urban and growth areas. Corem Property Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.