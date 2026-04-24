Atome PLC has taken Final Investment Decision on a 60,000 tpa green hydrogen-based fertilizer plant in Villeta, Paraguay. The $665 million project is financed by DFIs and equity partners and is targeting production by 2029.Atome PLC has reached Final Investment Decision (FID) on its 260,000 tonne-per-year low-carbon fertilizer plant in Villeta, Paraguay. The company described the project as the first industrial-scale facility of its kind globally to achieve FID. The plant will produce low-carbon fertilizer using green hydrogen-based processes. The $665 million plant is not being developed through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...