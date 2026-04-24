Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company") today announced that it has secured an additional 35 megawatts (MW) of high-density artificial intelligence (AI) data centre capacity through its subsidiary PP GRID SDN. BHD. (PPG). With this latest acquisition, a total of 60MW of AI data centre capacity is now secured under the PPG platform.

This newly secured 35MW capacity builds upon the initial 25MW AI data centre currently under development in Sarawak, Malaysia. Site cleaning works for the first 25MW are already underway, with construction preparation activities in progress. The Company expects site development and major construction activities for this initial phase to be substantially completed by the end of this year.

MNDR noted strong global interest in its AI data centre offerings, with significant inbound demand from customers around the world seeking to reserve capacity within the first 25MW facility. Driven by this demand momentum, the Group estimates that the initial 25MW data centre development will be structurally completed in the end of 2026, in line with current development schedules.

"With demand for high-density AI computing capacity accelerating worldwide, we are extremely encouraged by the strong interest we are seeing for our first 25MW facility," said Dr Siaw Tung Yeng, CEO of MNDR. "The acquisition of an additional 35MW meaningfully strengthens our platform and positions us to meet growing global demand for scalable, enterprise-grade AI infrastructure."

The Company anticipates that the first 25MW data centre will be operationally ready to commence commercial operations in 2027, subject to construction progress, regulatory approvals, and commissioning milestones, in accordance with the current project schedule.

MNDR believes that its expanding AI data centre portfolio provides a strong foundation to support long-term growth, enabling the Company to serve rising global demand for AI compute infrastructure across healthcare, enterprise AI, and advanced digital services.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial and business prospects, anticipated benefits of the Company's transition to an asset-light platform, the Company's goals and future activity, including continued development of proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and its capital initiatives. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294126

Source: Mobile-health Network Solutions