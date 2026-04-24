Mondi Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
Mondi plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registered number: 6209386
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
24 April 2026
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.
All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 22 April 2026 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 85% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
Votes
For
%
Votes
Against
%
Votes
Total
% of ISC Voted
Votes Withheld **
1. To receive the report and accounts
376,812,103
99.99
31,637
0.01
376,843,740
85.37%
451,852
2. To approve the remuneration policy
355,478,812
94.35
21,288,972
5.65
376,767,784
85.36%
527,808
3. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)
359,425,486
95.34
17,579,103
4.66
377,004,589
85.41%
291,003
4. To declare a final dividend
376,936,769
99.98
|
83,925
0.02
377,020,694
85.41%
274,898
5. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director
374,569,314
99.76
894,142
0.24
375,463,456
85.06%
1,832,136
6. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director
373,390,962
99.45
2,079,477
0.55
375,470,439
85.06%
1,825,153
7. To re-elect Sucheta Govil as a director
374,313,235
99.69
1,150,009
0.31
375,463,244
85.06%
1,845,848
8. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director
374,800,529
99.82
665,774
0.18
375,466,303
85.06%
1,829,289
9. To re-elect Andrew King as a director
376,984,561
99.99
26,721
0.01
377,011,282
85.41%
284,310
10. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director
371,098,457
98.84
4,366,374
1.16
375,464,831
85.06%
1,830,761
11. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director
374,077,494
99.24
2,861,506
0.76
376,939,000
85.39%
284,073
12. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director
374,174,135
99.67
1,223,651
0.33
375,397,786
85.04%
1,825,287
13. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director
366,290,967
97.57
9,108,166
2.43
375,399,133
85.04%
1,823,940
14. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director
374,526,855
99.77
872,152
0.23
375,399,007
85.04%
1,824,066
15. To appoint the auditors
376,497,672
99.88
442,947
0.12
376,940,619
85.39%
282,454
16. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration
376,931,280
100.00
7,422
0.00
376,938,702
85.39%
284,371
17. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
335,431,712
88.99
41,507,537
11.01
376,939,249
85.39%
283,824
18. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*
295,389,293
78.36
81,557,047
21.64
376,946,340
85.40%
276,733
19. To authorise Mondi plc
to purchase its own shares*
338,559,635
89.83
38,323,240
10.17
376,882,875
85.38%
340,198
20. To authorise general
meetings to be held on 14
days' notice*
295,251,088
78.33
81,697,338
21.67
376,948,426
85.40%
274,647
* Special Resolutions
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
The Board notes that although Resolutions 18 (disapplication of pre-emption rights) and 20 (to hold general meetings on 14 days' notice) were passed and approved by the majority of shareholders, and are consistent with the approach taken in previous years, slightly more than 20% of the votes were cast against the Board's recommendation in each case. At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the equivalent resolution to authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights also received more than 20% votes against and following engagement, we confirmed that the outcome reflected the voting policies of certain of our shareholders. The resolution authorising general meetings to be held on 14 days' notice received less than 20% votes against in 2025. The Board will consider the views of our shareholders in respect of these resolutions to ensure we understand the reasons behind the voting outcome.
In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board will provide an update within six months of the Annual General Meeting, as well as a final summary in Mondi's 2026 Integrated report and financial statements.
Jenny Hampshire
Company Secretary
Mondi plc
About Mondi
Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.
In 2025, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).
mondigroup.com
Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd