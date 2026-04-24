Mondi Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

24 April 2026

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 22 April 2026 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 85% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Total % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld ** 1. To receive the report and accounts 376,812,103 99.99 31,637 0.01 376,843,740 85.37% 451,852 2. To approve the remuneration policy 355,478,812 94.35 21,288,972 5.65 376,767,784 85.36% 527,808 3. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy) 359,425,486 95.34 17,579,103 4.66 377,004,589 85.41% 291,003 4. To declare a final dividend 376,936,769 99.98 83,925 0.02 377,020,694 85.41% 274,898 5. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director 374,569,314 99.76 894,142 0.24 375,463,456 85.06% 1,832,136 6. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director 373,390,962 99.45 2,079,477 0.55 375,470,439 85.06% 1,825,153 7. To re-elect Sucheta Govil as a director 374,313,235 99.69 1,150,009 0.31 375,463,244 85.06% 1,845,848 8. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director 374,800,529 99.82 665,774 0.18 375,466,303 85.06% 1,829,289 9. To re-elect Andrew King as a director 376,984,561 99.99 26,721 0.01 377,011,282 85.41% 284,310 10. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director 371,098,457 98.84 4,366,374 1.16 375,464,831 85.06% 1,830,761 11. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director 374,077,494 99.24 2,861,506 0.76 376,939,000 85.39% 284,073 12. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director 374,174,135 99.67 1,223,651 0.33 375,397,786 85.04% 1,825,287 13. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director 366,290,967 97.57 9,108,166 2.43 375,399,133 85.04% 1,823,940 14. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director 374,526,855 99.77 872,152 0.23 375,399,007 85.04% 1,824,066 15. To appoint the auditors 376,497,672 99.88 442,947 0.12 376,940,619 85.39% 282,454 16. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 376,931,280 100.00 7,422 0.00 376,938,702 85.39% 284,371 17. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 335,431,712 88.99 41,507,537 11.01 376,939,249 85.39% 283,824 18. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 295,389,293 78.36 81,557,047 21.64 376,946,340 85.40% 276,733 19. To authorise Mondi plc to purchase its own shares* 338,559,635 89.83 38,323,240 10.17 376,882,875 85.38% 340,198 20. To authorise general meetings to be held on 14 days' notice* 295,251,088 78.33 81,697,338 21.67 376,948,426 85.40% 274,647

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board notes that although Resolutions 18 (disapplication of pre-emption rights) and 20 (to hold general meetings on 14 days' notice) were passed and approved by the majority of shareholders, and are consistent with the approach taken in previous years, slightly more than 20% of the votes were cast against the Board's recommendation in each case. At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the equivalent resolution to authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights also received more than 20% votes against and following engagement, we confirmed that the outcome reflected the voting policies of certain of our shareholders. The resolution authorising general meetings to be held on 14 days' notice received less than 20% votes against in 2025. The Board will consider the views of our shareholders in respect of these resolutions to ensure we understand the reasons behind the voting outcome.

In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board will provide an update within six months of the Annual General Meeting, as well as a final summary in Mondi's 2026 Integrated report and financial statements.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2025, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd