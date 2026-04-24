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WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 16:04
8,950 Euro
-7,25 % -0,700
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,00016:15
8,9009,00016:05
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 15:42 Uhr
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Mondi Plc - Result of AGM

Mondi Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

24 April 2026

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 22 April 2026 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 85% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution

Votes

For

%

Votes

Against

%

Votes

Total

% of ISC Voted

Votes Withheld **

1. To receive the report and accounts

376,812,103

99.99

31,637

0.01

376,843,740

85.37%

451,852

2. To approve the remuneration policy

355,478,812

94.35

21,288,972

5.65

376,767,784

85.36%

527,808

3. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)

359,425,486

95.34

17,579,103

4.66

377,004,589

85.41%

291,003

4. To declare a final dividend

376,936,769

99.98

83,925

0.02

377,020,694

85.41%

274,898

5. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director

374,569,314

99.76

894,142

0.24

375,463,456

85.06%

1,832,136

6. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director

373,390,962

99.45

2,079,477

0.55

375,470,439

85.06%

1,825,153

7. To re-elect Sucheta Govil as a director

374,313,235

99.69

1,150,009

0.31

375,463,244

85.06%

1,845,848

8. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director

374,800,529

99.82

665,774

0.18

375,466,303

85.06%

1,829,289

9. To re-elect Andrew King as a director

376,984,561

99.99

26,721

0.01

377,011,282

85.41%

284,310

10. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director

371,098,457

98.84

4,366,374

1.16

375,464,831

85.06%

1,830,761

11. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director

374,077,494

99.24

2,861,506

0.76

376,939,000

85.39%

284,073

12. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director

374,174,135

99.67

1,223,651

0.33

375,397,786

85.04%

1,825,287

13. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director

366,290,967

97.57

9,108,166

2.43

375,399,133

85.04%

1,823,940

14. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director

374,526,855

99.77

872,152

0.23

375,399,007

85.04%

1,824,066

15. To appoint the auditors

376,497,672

99.88

442,947

0.12

376,940,619

85.39%

282,454

16. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration

376,931,280

100.00

7,422

0.00

376,938,702

85.39%

284,371

17. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities

335,431,712

88.99

41,507,537

11.01

376,939,249

85.39%

283,824

18. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*

295,389,293

78.36

81,557,047

21.64

376,946,340

85.40%

276,733

19. To authorise Mondi plc

to purchase its own shares*

338,559,635

89.83

38,323,240

10.17

376,882,875

85.38%

340,198

20. To authorise general

meetings to be held on 14

days' notice*

295,251,088

78.33

81,697,338

21.67

376,948,426

85.40%

274,647

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board notes that although Resolutions 18 (disapplication of pre-emption rights) and 20 (to hold general meetings on 14 days' notice) were passed and approved by the majority of shareholders, and are consistent with the approach taken in previous years, slightly more than 20% of the votes were cast against the Board's recommendation in each case. At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the equivalent resolution to authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights also received more than 20% votes against and following engagement, we confirmed that the outcome reflected the voting policies of certain of our shareholders. The resolution authorising general meetings to be held on 14 days' notice received less than 20% votes against in 2025. The Board will consider the views of our shareholders in respect of these resolutions to ensure we understand the reasons behind the voting outcome.

In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board will provide an update within six months of the Annual General Meeting, as well as a final summary in Mondi's 2026 Integrated report and financial statements.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2025, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
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