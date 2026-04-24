Engage for Good Announces 2026 Halo Award Winners, Honoring Corporate-Nonprofit Partnerships

FedEx and Orbis International Named Best of the Best

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Last night, Engage for Good announced the winners of the 2026 Halo Awards, recognizing 28 gold and silver recipients across 14 categories for outstanding corporate-nonprofit partnerships that delivered measurable social impact in 2025. The winners were honored at the Halo Awards Gala, held during the Engage for Good Conference.

Leading this year's class as Best of the Best is FedEx and Orbis International for Delivering Sight Worldwide. The long-running global health logistics partnership restored and protected sight for patients in underserved communities around the world.

"The campaigns in this year's Halo Award class didn't happen in a vacuum," said Engage for Good CEO Muneer Panjwani. "They happened during a year of real pressure, budget cuts, political headwinds, and a lot of noise about whether this kind of work still has a place at the table. And these gold and silver Halo winners proved that this work is still impactful and transformative for communities and businesses. What strikes me every year, and this year more than most, is that the best partnerships aren't just rigorous. They're also joyful. There's something genuinely alive in the work when a company and a nonprofit find each other and decide to build something real together. We are so proud to celebrate their work."

2026 Halo Award Winners

Best Advocacy or Policy Initiative

Gold: GAMUT Seal of Approval (Gamut Management + Runway of Dreams)

Silver: The Health in Action Collaborative (Sanofi + National Association of Community Health Workers + NationSwell)

Best Cause Marketing Initiative

Gold: American Airlines Raises $5 Million for Stand Up To Cancer (American Airlines + Stand Up To Cancer)

Silver: ON HOLD (Meals On Wheels America + Public INC)

Best Cause Product Initiative

Gold: Barbie's First Barbie Doll with Type 1 Diabetes (Mattel + Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF))

Silver: Get a Glove, Give a Glove (Wilson Sporting Goods + Pitch In For Baseball & Softball)

Best DEIB Initiative

Gold: Black Girls Code Reimagined (Pastilla Inc. + Black Girls Code)

Silver: Black Joy (UGG + The Loveland Foundation)

Best Direct Service Initiative

Gold: Angel Foundation's Financial Care Program (Ameriprise Financial + Angel Foundation)

Silver: Crisis and Connectivity (Cisco Systems + USA for UNHCR)

Best Education Initiative

Gold: Building Bridges: Restoring Futures in Ukraine (Infosys + Street Child US)

Silver: Impact360 (ScanSource, Inc. + Public Education Partners + Greenville County Schools)

Best Emergency/Disaster Response Initiative

Gold: LA Wildfire Relief (PayPal/Venmo + LA Fire Department Foundation + World Central Kitchen + GoFundMe.org)

Silver: Good Leads the Way (United Airlines + Airlink)

Best Employee Engagement Initiative

Gold: SERVING WITH LOVE Resource Rally Tour (Popeyes Foundation + Feed the Children)

Silver: Dream It Real (Coach Foundation + The Opportunity Network + Bottom Line)

Best Food Insecurity Initiative

Gold: Food As Medicine 3.0 (Elevance Health Foundation + Feeding America)

Silver: A Million Meals and Beyond (Once Upon a Farm + Save the Children)

Best Gender & LGBTQ Equality Initiative

Gold: Mattress Firm and the National Women's Shelter Network's Safe Shelter Saves Lives (Mattress Firm + National Women's Shelter Network)

Silver: Stand Up Against Street Harassment (L'Oréal Paris + Right To Be)

Best Local-Impact Initiative

Gold: Full Futures: A School Nutrition Partnership (The Campbell's Company + Alliance for a Healthier Generation)

Silver: Partner-Inspired Giving: The Starbucks Foundation's Neighborhood Grants (Starbucks Coffee Company)

Best Mental or Physical Health Initiative

Gold: Body Appreciation Badges (Flamingo (Mammoth Brands) + Girl Scouts of the USA)

Silver: Delivering Sight Worldwide (FedEx + Orbis International)

Best Point of Sale Initiative

Gold: One Curly Fry at a Time (Jack in the Box + No Kid Hungry)

Silver: Lyft Round Up & Donate for Goodwill (Lyft + Goodwill Industries International)

Best Sustainability or Conservation Initiative

Gold: Bring Coral into Focus (Samsung + Seatrees)

Silver: Take Back (Stanley 1913 + Ocean Conservancy)

Best Technology for Good Initiative

Gold: Global Cleft Care (Dentsply Sirona + Smile Train + FDI World Dental Federation)

Silver: Secure it Forward (Yubico + Defending Digital Campaigns + Civil Rights Defenders + Article 19)

Additional 2026 Honorees

Earlier this month Mattel, Inc. was named Corporation of the Year and Keep America Beautiful was named Nonprofit of the Year. For the first time, Engage for Good also recognized three individual leaders this year:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Carol Cone

Impact Leader of the Year: Karen Little, PayPal

Emerging Leader of the Year: Jorge Alvarez, Active Minds

About The Halo Awards

Now in its 24th year, The Halo Awards are the social impact sector's longest-running recognition of excellence in corporate-nonprofit partnerships. This year's Halo Awards sponsors include: TikTok, Goodstack, Upworthy, and Submittable. Past awardees include Google, Procter & Gamble, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Macy's, The Trevor Project, and more. Learn more at engageforgood.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Engage for Good at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Engage for Good

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/engage-good

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Engage for Good

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engage-for-good-announces-2026-halo-award-winners-honoring-corpo-1160928