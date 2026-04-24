pixiv Inc.: pixivFANBOX, the Service That Supports Creators, Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With 300,000 Registered Creators - Take a Look at the Latest Trends in Global Usage and Creator Support

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / pixivFANBOX, the creator support platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixicelebratedv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa), celebrates its 8th anniversary on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

To mark this significant milestone, pixivFANBOX is excited to share data highlighting service growth and support trends.

View the full infographic here: https://official-en.fanbox.cc/posts/11655293

Continued Global Growth, Surpassing 15 Million Users and 300,000 Creators

pixivFANBOX is a fan community designed to support creators' creative activities. Creators can receive monthly support from fans, share behind-the-scenes content exclusively with supporters, and engage directly with their audience.



Since its launch eight years ago, FANBOX has accumulated over 15 million users, 300,000 creators, and over 7 million posts.

International users now exceed 8 million, making up more than half of the total. Approximately 66% of international supporters back Japanese-language creators, and the number of new cross-border support relationships has nearly doubled over the past year, highlighting growing engagement beyond language barriers.

By creator language setting, the highest growth rates are seen in Korean, followed by English and Traditional Chinese, indicating increasing activity among international creators.

*In this report, "domestic users" refers to users with their language setting set to Japanese; all others are considered "international users".

A Year Marked by Growing Diversity Across Categories, Expanding Beyond Illustration and Manga

Illustration, manga, VTuber, novels, and 3D remain the most common categories overall, with many creators in these areas actively promoting their work and selling goods through integrations with pixiv and BOOTH.

Among creators who joined within the past year, there has been notable growth in categories such as cosplay, software/hardware, audibles, and games. This trend highlights the increasing diversity of creative activity across a wide range of fields.

New Connections Between Creators and Fans Continue to Grow, With 1.4 Million New Supporters in the Past Year

As the creator base diversifies and international participation grows, new connections between creators and fans continue to emerge.

Over the past year, 1.4 million people began supporting creators they had not supported before. Roughly three out of four supporters on pixivFANBOX have supported a newly discovered creator.

Among them, 530,000 people supported a creator for the first time on the platform, showing steady growth in new participation.



Strengthening Fan Connections While Building a Safer, More Reliable Platform

Over the past year, new features have been introduced to deepen engagement between creators and fans.

In June 2025, sorting options for post lists were added, making it easier for first-time visitors to explore a creator's past work and consider following or supporting them.

In October 2025, Discord integration was released, allowing creators to manage and customize spaces for interacting with fans more easily.

Efforts to combat unauthorized reposting have also continued, including a repost-blocking feature and ongoing DMCA requests to search engines.



pixivFANBOX Celebrates Its 9th Year

As it enters its 9th year, pixivFANBOX plans to add new features, improve existing features, and launch projects to better provide a comfortable, fun experience for everyone.

When creators receive support from their fans, it can be an enriching experience for both parties. pixivFANBOX aims to continue growing to make this experience simpler and more accessible for everyone.



What is pixivFANBOX? https://www.fanbox.cc/

pixivFANBOX is a fan community that supports creators' ongoing creative activities. Creators can receive monthly support from their fans, reveal behind-the-scenes stories of their creations only to their supporters, and enjoy communicating with their fans. It celebrates its 8th anniversary on Sunday, April 26, 2026.



pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Location: 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Inquiry: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi/Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pixivfanbox-the-service-that-supports-creators-celebrates-its-8th-1159357