KCD Quartz & Granite Inc Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Countertops in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / KCD Quartz & Granite Inc has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Countertops category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the company's strong reputation for quality craftsmanship, advanced production capabilities, and its commitment to delivering custom solutions for every client.

For over 13 years, KCD Quartz & Granite Inc has been serving Winnipeg and the surrounding area as a leading solid surface countertop fabricator and installer. Known for its precision, efficiency, and attention to detail, the company has built a loyal client base by consistently delivering high-quality results across projects of all sizes.

KCD Quartz & Granite Inc specializes in custom countertop fabrication, ensuring that every project is tailored to the specific needs and vision of each client. Whether for residential kitchens, bathrooms, or large-scale commercial spaces, the company approaches every job with the same level of care and expertise. This custom-first approach allows clients to achieve both functional and visually striking results.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our entire team," said the KCD Quartz & Granite Inc team. "We take pride in delivering high-quality custom work on every project. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and motivates us to continue raising the standard in our industry."

A key factor in the company's success is its investment in the latest equipment and technology. By utilizing advanced fabrication tools and processes, KCD Quartz & Granite Inc is able to deliver precise, consistent results while maintaining efficient turnaround times. This capability also allows the company to handle projects of any size, from small custom installations to large, high-volume orders.

With one of the highest production capacities in the Winnipeg market, KCD Quartz & Granite Inc stands out for its ability to complete projects both quickly and to a high standard. This combination of speed and quality provides a competitive advantage and ensures clients receive reliable service without compromising on craftsmanship.

The company's commitment to excellence extends beyond production. From initial consultation through to final installation, KCD Quartz & Granite Inc prioritizes clear communication, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. This client-focused approach has been instrumental in building long-term relationships and a strong reputation within the community.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights KCD Quartz & Granite Inc's dedication to excellence and its leadership within the Winnipeg countertops industry.

As demand for custom, high-quality surfaces continues to grow, KCD Quartz & Granite Inc remains focused on innovation, efficiency, and craftsmanship. With a proven track record and a commitment to delivering outstanding results, the company is well-positioned to continue serving clients across Winnipeg and beyond.

About KCD Quartz & Granite Inc

KCD Quartz & Granite Inc is a Winnipeg-based countertop fabricator and installer specializing in custom solid surface solutions. With over 13 years of experience, the company serves residential and commercial clients with precision-crafted countertops using advanced equipment and technology. Known for its high production capacity and commitment to quality, KCD Quartz & Granite Inc delivers projects of all sizes with efficiency and attention to detail. Learn more at www.kcdcountertops.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kcd-quartz-and-granite-inc-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-aw-1160927