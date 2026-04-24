Laffalot Summer Camps LLC Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Summer Camps in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Laffalot Summer Camps LLC has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Summer Camps for the Cincinnati region, recognizing the organization's long-standing commitment to providing fun, active, and memorable summer experiences for children across the community.

For more than 30 years, Laffalot Summer Camps has been a trusted destination for families seeking a summer program that encourages kids to move, play, and connect with others. As a locally owned, family-run business deeply rooted in the Cincinnati community, Laffalot has welcomed more than 25,000 children through its camps over the decades, creating countless memories for generations of families.

The Consumer Choice Award honours businesses that consistently deliver exceptional service and earn the trust of their communities. For Laffalot Summer Camps, the recognition reflects the lasting relationships the organization has built with local families and the positive impact it has had on thousands of children.

"We are incredibly grateful to receive the Consumer Choice Award. Our goal has always been to create a place where kids can truly enjoy summer, stay active, and build friendships. Knowing that families in our community value what we do makes this recognition especially meaningful," said the Laffalot Summer Camps team.

Laffalot Summer Camps was founded on a simple idea: that childhood summers should be filled with movement, laughter, and outdoor play. The program was intentionally designed to be straightforward in structure while delivering maximum fun. Camp activities focus on keeping children active, engaged, and socially connected while reinforcing the importance of teamwork, creativity, and the joy of play.

Unlike highly structured programs that can feel like extensions of the classroom, Laffalot's approach centres on classic camp experiences that allow kids to simply be kids. Through a variety of games, sports, and group activities, campers spend their days moving, laughing, and exploring new interests alongside their peers.

The philosophy behind Laffalot Summer Camps is rooted in the belief that play is an essential part of childhood development. Active play helps children build confidence, develop social skills, and create meaningful friendships. By providing an environment where kids can unplug, stay active, and interact with others, the program helps support both physical and emotional growth.

Over the years, Laffalot Summer Camps has remained committed to maintaining a welcoming and community-focused environment. Many families return year after year, and it is not uncommon for former campers to later send their own children to experience the same summer traditions.

This generational loyalty speaks to the strong reputation the organization has built throughout the Cincinnati region. Parents appreciate the camp's focus on safety, positivity, and meaningful engagement, while children look forward to the fun-filled activities and friendships that make each summer special.

At its core, Laffalot Summer Camps continues to stay true to the values that inspired its creation more than three decades ago. By focusing on simple, energetic programming and a supportive camp culture, the organization delivers a summer experience that stands the test of time.

About Laffalot Summer Camps LLC

Laffalot Summer Camps LLC is a family-owned summer camp program based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more than 30 years, the organization has provided fun, active summer experiences for children throughout the community, welcoming more than 25,000 campers over the years. Built around the value of play, Laffalot Summer Camps focuses on keeping kids moving, building friendships, and creating lasting summer memories. For more information, visit www.laffalotcamps.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/laffalot-summer-camps-llc-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-a-1160929