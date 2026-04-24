Press Release: Extraordinary General Meeting resolves on public partial share repurchase offer and redemption of repurchased shares

Düsseldorf, 24 April 2026. The extraordinary general meeting of Cliq Digital AG ("CLIQ" or the "Company") (ISIN DE000A35JS40), which was held today at the request of the shareholder Dylan Media B.V., adopted, as expected, a resolution on a capital decrease by redeeming up to 2,987,012 treasury shares to be acquired in the context of a public partial share repurchase offer (corresponding to up to 51% of the Company's share capital), with a majority of 94.99% of the votes represented. The shareholders of the Company have thereby created the basis for the implementation of a public partial share repurchase offer.

The Company intends to conduct the partial repurchase offer in accordance with the resolution of the General Meeting. The Company will announce the details in due course separately.

Contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Grünstrasse 8

40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

investors@cliqdigital.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2026 09:27 ET (13:27 GMT)