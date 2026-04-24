Airengy Ltd., listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 51% stake in Green-Go, an Israeli PV developer and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor with expertise in agrivoltaics.Airengy is moving to enter Israel's solar engineering and construction market with a planned majority stake in Green-Go. The deal comes as developers position themselves for new opportunities under Israel's emerging agrivoltaics framework. Ra'anana-based Airengy said the transaction would establish a third pillar of its operations alongside its compressed ...

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