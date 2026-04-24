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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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VICHY LABORATOIRES SIGNS PSG FOOTBALLER VITINHA AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

PARIS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vichy Laboratoires a leader in dermocosmetics recommended by more than 80,000 dermatologists worldwide, announces Portuguese international and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vítor Machado Ferreira, known as Vitinha, as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

Vitinha will headline upcoming campaigns for Vichy Dercos Anti-Dandruff, Dercos Anti-Hair Loss, and a new line of Vichy Deodorants, reflecting the brand's commitment to high-performance dermatological solutions.

This partnership marks a strategic step for Vichy as it strengthens its presence in the integrated health space, highlighting the connection between physical performance, recovery, and dermatological care. By partnering with an athlete like Vitinha, who is at the top of his game and renowned for his resilience and tactical intelligence, Vichy reinforces its belief that long-term health and performance is best approached holistically.

Vitinha was selected both for his authentic connection to Vichy and his relevance both on and off the pitch. As a professional athlete exposed to intense training, sweat, and environmental and mental stressors, he has experienced his fair share of scalp concerns and turned to Vichy Laboratoires for help. His personal experience makes him a compelling advocate for the science-led efficacy Vichy is renowned for.

Commenting on the partnership, Vitinha said: "I am incredibly proud to join Vichy Laboratoires. As a professional footballer, performance and attention to detail are a part of my daily life. Finding a solution that works under the pressures of my career, was a game changer, and I am excited to work with a brand that combines science and performance."

Jamel Boutiba, Global Brand President of Vichy Laboratoires, added: "Vitinha embodies a generation focused on health, performance, and longevity. He is both highly talented and authentically relatable, making him a strong partner to highlight the importance of scalp, skin, and hair health."

Vitinha has built a reputation as one of football's most exciting talents, rising through FC Porto before becoming a key player for PSG and the Portuguese national team. And with a growing global following of more than 4.5 million, Vitinha will help Vichy engage a new generation of male consumers interested in effective, expert-led self-care.

About Vichy Laboratoires

Founded in 1931 by Dr. Haller at the Vichy Thermal Center in France, Vichy Laboratoires pioneered the dermocosmetics field by bridging the gap between health and beauty. This foundational heritage resonates in our enduring signature: "Health is vital. Start with your skin", a statement that perfectly encapsulates our belief that beauty begins with the health of your skin. Backed by advanced science, dermatological expertise, and clinical studies, Vichy develops skin, scalp, and hair solutions rooted in the principles of integrative health. This scientific approach translates into a comprehensive ecosystem of dermatological care: from topical and oral beauty to health tech and expert adjunctive solutions to aesthetic procedures. More than ever, we seek to preserve and boost beauty capital at every life stage. Recommended by 80,000 dermatologists globally, Vichy Laboratoires is the second most-recommended brand by dermatologists worldwide and the #1 dermatologist-recommended anti-dandruff brand.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vichy-laboratoires-signs-psg-footballer-vitinha-as-global-brand-ambassador-302752739.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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