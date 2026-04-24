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ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 16:26 Uhr
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PB Financial Corporation Declares Second-Quarter, 2026 Dividend

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2026. The dividend is payable on May 22, 2026. This is an increase of approximately 6.90% from the dividend paid during the 2nd quarter of 2025. This represents a $2.48 per share dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of approximately 3.79% (based on the closing price of $65.50 on April 23, 2026).

Whitehurst commented, "This marks our 58th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - a clear reflection of our strong and consistent financial performance. Since initiating cash dividends in early 2012, we have increased the dividend every quarter. This continued increase in our cash dividend is part of our long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value."

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands. As of March 31, 2026, PB Financial Corporation had total assets of $1.460 billion, loans of $1.219 billion and total deposits of $1.244 billion.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as presented is unaudited.

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-declares-second-quarter-2026-dividend-1160937

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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