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WKN: A3EGKU | ISIN: AU0000278491 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
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QORIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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QORIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 14:00 Uhr
25 Leser
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Aura Leadership Update: Hari Ravichandran to Remain Aura CEO Following Qoria Acquisition

Brian DeCenzo to be Named CFO and President of the Combined Company

Tim Levy to Join Aura's Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, a leading AI-powered online safety solution for individuals and families, today announced that, following completion of its acquisition of Qoria (ASX: QOR), Hari Ravichandran will remain CEO of the combined company.

With this change, Sujay Jaswa, will remain the Chairman of Aura's Board of Directors.

Brian DeCenzo, Aura's current CFO, will be appointed CFO and President of the newly combined company. The current CFO of Qoria, Ben Jenkins, will remain on as CFO Australia, reporting to DeCenzo.

Tim Levy, current Managing Director of Qoria, will join the Board of Directors of the newly combined group and will serve as CEO of Aura Alpha, a new growth and innovation venture within Aura focused on strategic partnerships, global distribution channels, corporate development, M&A and policy, regulatory and market development initiatives.

Equity Placement

As previously disclosed, Aura will undertake an Equity Placement to support the combined group's balance sheet and fund transaction costs.

As a reflection of confidence in the combination of these two companies and management's desire to provide incremental strength to the combined group's balance sheet, Aura has received expanded capital commitments for US$100 million, up from the previously disclosed commitment of US$75 million, to be raised at acquisition close. The additional $25 million investment will be fully funded by Hari Ravichandran and current Aura investor WndrCo.

In light of recent global equity market volatility and a broad de-rating of technology valuations, the placement is to be set at the equivalent of A$0.40 per Qoria share (implied), representing a 32.4% premium to the 30 day VWAP as of April 23, 2026.

About Aura

Aura is a leading online safety solution for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at aura.com.

SOURCE Aura

© 2026 PR Newswire
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