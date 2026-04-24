Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $1.8 Million, or $0.56 per Share, for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

HAMPSTEAD, Md., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the "Bank" and, together with the Company, "we", "us" and "our"), announced that net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $1.8 million, or $0.56 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1.2 million, or $0.37 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2025, representing a 57% increase in net income. The Company's return on average equity during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 11.03% compared to 8.22% for the same period in 2025. The Company's return on average assets during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 0.84% compared to 0.57% for the same period in 2025.

Net interest income was $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.3 million, or 23%, over the $5.5 million reported for the same period in 2025. The increase was due to a 34 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets to 5.37% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 5.03% for the same period in 2025. Average earning assets increased $44.5 million to $835.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Average loans increased to $637.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $44.2 million over the $593.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The combination of higher yields on earning assets plus higher average earning asset balances was the primary reason for the increase. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was the lower cost of funds in 2026. The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 2.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 2.70% for the same period in 2025. Average interest bearing liabilities increased to $659.9 million, an increase of $9.9 million when compared to the $650.0 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

There was no provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 versus a $30 thousand provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's loan portfolio continues to perform at a high level with zero non-accrual loans at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income decreased to $431 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $514 thousand for the same period in 2025. The majority of the decrease was due to the non-recurring gain on the settlement of a fair value hedge in 2025 of $94 thousand.

Noninterest expense was $244 thousand higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025. This increase was due primarily to a $312 thousand increase in employee benefits, a $147 thousand increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, and a $39 thousand increase in other real estate owned expenses. These increases were offset by a $98 thousand decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums and a $30 thousand decrease in professional services.

Income taxes increased by $320 thousand during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025 due to higher earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 25.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 21.3% for the same period last year due to a lower amount of tax exempt income year over year.

Total assets were $863.4 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $872.0 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease is attributable to a net decrease in loans of $4.8 million and a decrease in securities available for sale ("AFS") of $6.3 million. The decrease was offset by a $2.1 million increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Deposits decreased by $9.2 million to $711.3 million at March 31, 2026 from $720.5 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease is attributed to the repayment of $8.5 million in brokered CDs.

The book value of the Company's common stock increased to $20.43 per share at March 31, 2026 from $20.02 per share at December 31, 2025. Book value per share at March 31, 2026 was inclusive of the $13.2 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank's AFS investment portfolio. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company's equity, but are not included in the income statement. The Company's tangible equity was $59.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $57.6 million at December 31, 2025.

Our Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash and cash equivalents provided us with access to approximately $360 million of liquidity as of March 31, 2026.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented, "After coming off of a strong 2025, we are pleased to have carried that momentum into the first quarter of 2026. Year over year, our first quarter earnings increased 57%; reflecting improving yields on earning assets and widening interest margins. Asset quality remains high with zero non-accrual loans as of March 31, 2026. We are making meaningful investments in the future of the Bank, including modernizing our technology, equipping our team with stronger tools, and attracting top talent to help lead our next chapter of growth. We are confident that 2026 will be another strong year for our shareholders, customers, and communities."

About the Company

The Company is the financial holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Maryland-chartered community bank headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland. Founded in 1919, the Bank has served the deposit, lending, and financial needs of consumers and businesses across Carroll and Baltimore Counties for more than a century. The Bank operates eight locations along Route 30, 795, 140, 26, and 45 corridors, including offices in Hampstead, Upperco, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, Greenmount, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol "FMFG". For more information, visit fmb1919.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share data



March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 * Assets Cash and due from banks - 48,162 - 46,113 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 571 566 Cash and cash equivalents 48,733 46,679 Certificates of deposit in other banks 100 100 Securities available for sale, at fair value 112,456 118,730 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $88 and $79 21,227 21,055 Equity security, at fair value 551 550 Restricted stock, at cost 3,713 3,693 Mortgage loans held for sale 344 714 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,458 and $4,361 628,298 633,144 Premises and equipment, net 7,042 7,141 Accrued interest receivable 2,467 2,535 Deferred income taxes, net 6,510 6,277 Other real estate owned, net 1,673 1,673 Bank owned life insurance 15,453 15,353 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,016 7,018 Other assets 7,811 7,296 Total Assets - 863,394 - 871,958 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 122,965 - 117,098 Interest-bearing 588,331 603,361 Total deposits 711,296 720,459 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 3,452 4,317 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 62,700 62,700 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 12,048 12,036 Accrued interest payable 762 1,278 Other liabilities 7,035 6,508 Total liabilities 797,293 807,298 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,235,707 shares in 2026 and 3,229,795 shares in 2025 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 32,253 32,148 Retained earnings 47,035 45,210 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,219 - (12,730 - Total Stockholders' equity 66,101 64,660 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 863,394 - 871,958 * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands except per share data



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 2025 Interest income Loans, including fees - 9,762 - 8,366 Investment securities - taxable 845 1,051 Investment securities - tax exempt 141 156 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 402 313 Total interest income 11,150 9,886 Interest expense Deposits 3,505 4,249 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 16 17 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 599 12 Long-term debt 258 113 Total interest expense 4,378 4,391 Net interest income 6,772 5,495 Provision for credit losses - 30 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,772 5,465 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 157 165 Mortgage banking income 58 29 Bank owned life insurance income 100 105 Fair value adjustment of equity security (3 - 9 Gain on settlement of fair value hedge - 94 Other fees and commissions 119 112 Total noninterest income 431 514 Noninterest expense Salaries 2,077 2,207 Employee benefits 694 382 Occupancy 345 328 Furniture and equipment 465 335 Professional services 143 173 Automated teller machine and debit card expenses 169 168 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 101 199 Postage, delivery, and armored carrier 66 78 Advertising 57 56 Other real estate owned expense 44 5 Other 581 567 Total noninterest expense 4,742 4,498 Income before income taxes 2,461 1,481 Income taxes 636 316 Net income - 1,825 - 1,165 Earnings per common share - basic - 0.56 - 0.37 Earnings per common share - diluted - 0.56 - 0.37

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

(Unaudited)



Amounts in thousands except per share data As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 2024 OPERATING DATA Interest income - 11,150 - 9,886 - 9,066 Interest expense 4,378 4,391 3,892 Net interest income 6,772 5,495 5,174 Provision for credit losses - 30 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,772 5,465 5,174 Noninterest income 431 514 504 Noninterest expense 4,742 4,498 4,112 Income before income taxes 2,461 1,481 1,566 Income taxes 636 316 346 Net income - 1,825 - 1,165 - 1,220 PER SHARE DATA Net income (Basic and diluted) $0.56 $0.37 $0.39 Dividends $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Book value $20.43 $18.44 $17.03 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 0.84 - 0.57 - 0.61 - Return on average equity 11.03 - 8.22 - 9.40 - Efficiency ratio 65.83 - 75.23 - 72.42 - Dividend payout ratio 0.00 - 0.00 - 0.00 - Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.28 - 2.81 - 2.69 - Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.73 - 9.48 - 9.39 - Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited)



Amounts in thousands except per share data As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 2024 AT PERIOD END Total assets - 863,394 - 817,558 - 794,593 Gross loans 632,756 604,352 541,398 Cash and cash equivalents 48,733 22,697 25,633 Debt Securities 133,683 145,569 182,325 Deposits 711,296 735,598 655,978 Borrowings 74,748 10,858 71,742 Stockholders' equity 66,101 58,548 53,077 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets - 867,193 - 816,760 - 799,841 Gross loans 637,922 593,653 534,566 Cash and cash equivalents 44,808 26,648 37,224 Debt Securities 154,616 169,215 208,134 Deposits 697,518 634,274 550,010 Borrowings 74,740 4,946 69,551 Stockholders' equity 66,193 54,127 51,928 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets - 1,673 - 3,789 - 1,898 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.19 - 0.46 - 0.24 - Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.70 - 0.71 - 0.80 -

Contact: Mr. Gary A. Harris

President and Chief Executive Officer

(410) 374-1510, ext. 1104