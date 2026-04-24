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WKN: 883123 | ISIN: FR0000130403 | Ticker-Symbol: DIO
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 15:58
444,00 Euro
-0,27 % -1,20
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
444,60445,2017:21
444,80445,4017:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 15:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Christian Dior SE: 2025 Dividend

Paris, April 24th, 2026

2025 DIVIDEND

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, approval was given for the payment of a 14.3 Euros/share dividend for financial year 2025.

Taking into account the 6.05 Euros paid on Thursday, December 4th, 2025, the balance amounts to 8.25 Euros; it will be paid on Thursday, April 30th, 2026. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, April 27th, 2026.

This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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