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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,803,436 or $0.70 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2026.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended
March 31
Income Statement 2026 2025
Interest Income 20,653,183 19,978,180
Interest Expense 9,746,380 10,515,928
Net Interest Income 10,906,803 9,462,252
Provision for Credit Losses (230,000- 0
Noninterest Income 1,769,839 1,531,050
Noninterest Expenses (10,303,801- (9,466,604-
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,142,841 1,526,698
Income Tax (339,405- (218,982-
Net Income 1,803,436 1,307,716
Earnings per Share 0.70 0.51
Three Month Average
As of March 31 Ended March 31
Balance Sheet 2026 2025 2026 2025
Total Assets 1,880,365,316 1,877,362,025 1,873,456,258 1,880,610,912
Total Loans 1,302,223,570 1,243,202,541 1,296,590,047 1,250,054,847
Deposits 1,615,206,335 1,594,703,504 1,607,509,759 1,599,360,667
Stockholders' Equity 185,100,523 173,736,749 184,877,278 172,762,422
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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