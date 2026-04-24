Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Adam Spence, Chief Executive Officer, SVX, and his team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the 2026 Canadian Impact Investing Market Performance Report.





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The Canadian Impact Investing Market Performance Report provides a snapshot of the Canadian impact investing landscape at a pivotal moment, highlighting key trends and exploring market size, financial and impact performance, sector focus, and approaches to impact measurement.

SVX's mission is to advance social, environmental, and economic justice through impact investing. As a nonprofit, diversified financial services firm, SVX works with investors, funds, enterprises, and institutions to help them take their first step or next step on their impact journey. SVX provides knowledge products and programs, designs strategies and products, manages funds, operates an impact investing platform, and develops systems change solutions.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange