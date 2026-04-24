Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (TSXV: CHY.H) ("Cypress Hills" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 through the sale of units ("Units") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.15 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Units issued under the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, including to identify and consider transactions which would result in the Company carrying on an active business.

The securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay finder's fees and/or issue finder's warrants on a portion of the Offering to eligible finders, subject to compliance with the policies of the NEX board (the "NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering remains subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory and board approvals.

Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" under applicable Canadian securities laws. However, the Company anticipates relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements applicable to related party transactions under applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Advisor

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is acting as legal advisor to Cypress Hills in connection with the Offering.

ABOUT CYPRESS HILLS RESOURCE CORP.

Cypress Hills is a Canadian company listed on the NEX tier of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company currently has no commercial operations and seeks new business assets, or an operating entity for a reverse take-over or similar transaction. For more information, please review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+, accessible at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the Offering (including the use of proceeds therefrom) and the Company identifying and considering a transaction which will result in the Company carrying on an active business. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; capital expenditures; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; and uninsurable risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for dissemination to the United States Newswire Services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294132

Source: Cypress Hills Resource Corp.