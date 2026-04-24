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PR Newswire
24.04.2026 17:06 Uhr
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Entelo Bio raises $4M to transform human physical resilience

LONDON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelo Bio, an AIxBio company focused on the biology of movement and ageing, emerges from stealth today with a total of $4 million in funding, led by Ananda Impact Ventures, with participation from The Creator Fund and US and European bio- and tech-focused angels.

Entelo Bio has built a proprietary clinical, wet-lab and AI infrastructure to fuel biological discovery and translation for the 1.7 billion people living with conditions that impair movement, spanning chronic age-associated diseases through to rare genetic disorders.

"Transforming human physical resilience is the most pressing challenge facing a rapidly ageing society," said Prof Adam Cribbs, Co-Founder and CTO of Entelo Bio. "At Entelo Bio, we've built the frontier system for human physical resilience. We generate the right human data from our global clinical community to fuel our AI, and the human-centric disease models to validate what it predicts."

"We're at the nexus of AI and a new era of consumer-driven medicine," said Dr Peter Crane, Co-Founder and CEO. "The conditions now exist to develop and launch medicines in this space. Our focus is now on using our infrastructure to enable partners and Entelo Bio to develop and de-risk new medicines."

"The rapid diffusion of AI tools and growing societal and economic interest in transforming healthspan are ushering in a new golden era of biology," said Zoe Peden, Partner at Ananda Impact Ventures. "Entelo Bio has built the hard-to-replicate, scalable foundational infrastructure to move these diseases from chance to engineering."

Jamie MacFarlane, GP at The Creator Fund, said: "We were proud to be the very first investors in Entelo Bio out of the University of Oxford. Most AI in biology is downstream of weak data. Entelo Bio is fixing that at the source. If you believe better inputs drive better outcomes, this is one of the most important companies being built in biology today."

Entelo Bio was built from the pioneering multi-omics and computational biology research conducted at the Botnar Institute for Musculoskeletal Sciences, University of Oxford. The team includes Dr Peter Crane (previously at Synthace and Infinitopes), Prof Adam Cribbs (Musculoskeletal Biological coordinator for the Human Cell Atlas, Group leader at the University of Oxford), and colleagues from leading data-driven AIxBio companies, alongside global clinical and therapeutic leaders in the biology of movement disorders.

For more information, visit www.entelo.bio.

Entelo Bio decodes disease complexity with unmatched resolution. Our insights platform reveals hidden biology, enabling precision medicine in human physical resilience.

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/entelo-bio-raises-4m-to-transform-human-physical-resilience-302752632.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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