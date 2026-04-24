Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Stripe are now a part of the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) Tech Council, the technical body that steers the open standard for agentic commerce - how AI agents work with businesses. They will join founding Tech Council members Google, Shopify, Etsy, Target, and Wayfair.

As AI agents become a common interface for discovering and buying products, it's critical to have a shared, open protocol that flexes to the complexity of commerce. Without a shared protocol, every platform speaks a different language. UCP addresses this and covers the full shopping journey, from product discovery, to cart building, checkout, and post-purchase interactions, across any platform, with any payment processor.

Each Tech Council member brings deep and varied expertise in how commerce and payments operate at a global scale, united behind a single goal: build an open ecosystem for agentic commerce.

The Tech Council aligns UCP's technical direction, reviewing contribution proposals and stewarding the open-source protocol to ensure UCP evolves to meet the needs of businesses, platforms, developers and consumers. All members - new and founding - are advancing UCP's technical evolution, and driving its adoption as the industry's open standard for agentic commerce.

"The Universal Commerce Protocol is quickly paving the way for this new era of agentic commerce," says Vidhya Srinivasan, VP/GM, Ads and Commerce, Google. "We're proud to see the industry come together around this shared, open standard that will benefit businesses and consumers everywhere."

"Our objective is to build a protocol that works at the scale commerce operates," says Vanessa Lee, VP Product, Shopify. "AI can enable so many new ways of shopping to flourish, but only if there's a clear standard between retailers, businesses and applications. We're thrilled to be joining forces with more contributors to make this real."

With today's additions, the industry is converging on UCP as the single open standard for agentic commerce, benefiting businesses and consumers alike.

More details on GitHub

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294133

Source: Universal Commerce Protocol